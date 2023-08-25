Hyundai Motor’s 44,000 Union Members Go on Strike - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Hyundai Motor’s 44,000 Union Members Go on Strike

This is the first strike at Korea's largest automaker since 2018

Published |Updated
Rocio Fabbro
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The union was requesting a $139 raise in minimum monthly pay and to extend the retirement age to 64.Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Nearly 45,000 unionized Hyundai Motor’s workers in South Korea voted on Friday to strike for the first time in five years, Reuters reported.

The union is one of the largest in the peninsula. Around 90% of its members approved the strike action, after negotiations over wage increases and an extension of the retirement age ground to a halt last week, according to Reuters. Korea’s largest automaker hasn't seen a strike since 2018.

The job action could impede the export of some of the company's most popular vehicles, including its increasingly in-demand electric vehicles.

And it comes as autoworkers in the U.S. are preparing for a possible strike against the Big Three automakers (General Motors, Stellantis and Ford Motor Company), with results for a strike authorization vote among union members expected Friday.

Hyundai saw an 8.5% yearly jump in net profit in the second quarter of 2023 to its highest level ever, buoyed by growing demand for electric vehicles. Its South Korean factories made up 46% of Hyundai’s record revenues last year, per a company filing.

Discussions about the start and length of the strike will be held on Aug. 30, Bloomberg reported, citing text messages sent from officials. The union was requesting a 184,900 won ($139) raise in minimum monthly pay and performance-based pay raises equal to 30% of Hyundai's 2022 profit, Reuters said. It is also demanding an increase to the retirement age to 64 from 60.

Analysts are predicting that a strike, should one come, will be a short one.

Read More

"We are not expecting the strike to last too long even if the union does stage a strike. However, if the strike lasts longer than three days, which could be viewed as about 10% of Hyundai's monthly output, it could visibly disrupt Hyundai's operations," Kim Jinwoo, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities, told Reuters.

Hyundai’s shares were down 1% in Friday’s pre-market.

Hyundai did not immediately respond to request for comment from The Messenger.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.