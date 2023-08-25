Hyundai Motor’s 44,000 Union Members Go on Strike

Nearly 45,000 unionized Hyundai Motor’s workers in South Korea voted on Friday to strike for the first time in five years, Reuters reported.

The union is one of the largest in the peninsula. Around 90% of its members approved the strike action, after negotiations over wage increases and an extension of the retirement age ground to a halt last week, according to Reuters. Korea’s largest automaker hasn't seen a strike since 2018.

The job action could impede the export of some of the company's most popular vehicles, including its increasingly in-demand electric vehicles.

And it comes as autoworkers in the U.S. are preparing for a possible strike against the Big Three automakers (General Motors, Stellantis and Ford Motor Company), with results for a strike authorization vote among union members expected Friday.

Hyundai saw an 8.5% yearly jump in net profit in the second quarter of 2023 to its highest level ever, buoyed by growing demand for electric vehicles. Its South Korean factories made up 46% of Hyundai’s record revenues last year, per a company filing.

Discussions about the start and length of the strike will be held on Aug. 30, Bloomberg reported, citing text messages sent from officials. The union was requesting a 184,900 won ($139) raise in minimum monthly pay and performance-based pay raises equal to 30% of Hyundai's 2022 profit, Reuters said. It is also demanding an increase to the retirement age to 64 from 60.

Analysts are predicting that a strike, should one come, will be a short one.

"We are not expecting the strike to last too long even if the union does stage a strike. However, if the strike lasts longer than three days, which could be viewed as about 10% of Hyundai's monthly output, it could visibly disrupt Hyundai's operations," Kim Jinwoo, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities, told Reuters.

Hyundai’s shares were down 1% in Friday’s pre-market.

Hyundai did not immediately respond to request for comment from The Messenger.