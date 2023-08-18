How the Weight Loss Drug Frenzy in the US Keeps Interest Rates Low in Denmark  - The Messenger
How the Weight Loss Drug Frenzy in the US Keeps Interest Rates Low in Denmark 

Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk, the maker of Ozempic and Wegovy, has emerged as an economic powerhouse for the Scandinavian country

Bruce Gil
Without insurance, a one month’s supply of Wegovy costs $1,349.02.Wegovy

America’s surging use of the popular weight loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy is having a positive impact on the Danish economy, The Wall Street Journal reported. 

The drugs are made by Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk. And when the multinational company converts billions of dollars from its U.S. sales into Danish krone, it boosts the value of the krone against the euro, to which it’s pegged. 

The paper on Thursday quoted Jens Naervig Pedersen, a director at Danske Bank — the Scandinavian country’s largest retail bank — as saying that Danish central bankers were holding interest rates below those of the European Central Bank in an effort to keep the krone more stable against the euro.

“Because the pharmaceutical industry’s exports have grown so much, it’s creating a big influx of currency into the Danish economy,” Pedersen told the newspaper. 

Sales of the weight loss drugs have made Novo Nordisk Denmark’s largest company and a powerful economic force. The company’s current market value of $414 billion surpasses Denmark's GDP last year of $395 billion, the Journal said. While the two figures aren’t an apples-to-apples comparison, they highlight the outsized role Novo Nordisk plays compared to other large Danish companies, such as shipping giant Maersk.

Novo Nordisk’s global sales of Wegovy soared 537% — primarily on U.S. sales— to 7.52 billion krone ($1.1 billion) during the three months ended June 30, up from $1.18 billion krone ($174 million) in the year-ago period.

Demand for Wegovy in the U.S. is so high that the company recently began restricting supplies of starter doses of the drug. 

“While supply capacity is gradually being expanded, the supply of the lower dose strengths will remain restricted to safeguard continuity of care,” Doug Landa, the head of North American operations, told analysts on a conference call August 10.  

Earlier this month, Novo Nordisk released clinical trial results that showed Wegovy reduced major heart events by 20%. The company said it intends to apply for FDA approval to include a heart-healthy label on the drug.

The Food and Drug Administration approved Wegovy as a weekly injection in June 2021. The agency says that roughly seven in 10 American adults are obese or overweight. Ozempic was first approved as a treatment for type 2 diabetes in 2017.

