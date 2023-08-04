Tesla: How Long Can It Stay Teflon?

“Teslagate” is what some are calling a series of mounting challenges for Tesla, with the electric vehicle maker named as the defendant in a steadily growing burst of lawsuits questioning its practices and quality.

The latest came on Wednesday when three Tesla owners filed a class action in California — a week after reports surfaced alleging the Texas-based automaker had advertised false range numbers for its battery-powered electric vehicles and then created a “Diversion Team” to cancel range-related service appointments.

The case, filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, cites a report by the Reuters news service that claimed a “secret team” was created by Tesla to suppress “thousands of driving range complaints.”

So far, investors have largely paid little mind, with Tesla's share price up 138% so far this year despite some ups and downs, to $257, and its global share of EV sales holding stead at 16 percent.

While litigation is nothing new for the thick-skinned auto industry, the cadence of legal actions brought against Tesla raises the question of how long it will be before there is a material impact.

The lawsuit on Wednesday comes on the heels of federal regulators last month launching the latest in a growing series of probes looking into the safety of the automaker’s semi-autonomous Autopilot and Full Self-Driving technologies following a fatal California crash.

The automaker has also taken collateral damage as some owners and potential buyers push back by no longer considering buying Teslas as CEO Elon Musk shifts the political stance of X — the social media service formerly known as Twitter that he purchased last October.

It is not uncommon for owners of all battery-electric vehicles to experience range numbers falling short of what the Environmental Protection Agency and manufacturers state.

As with gas-powered models, a vehicle’s energy efficiency can be affected by a variety of factors, including driver behavior, terrain and weather conditions, said Sam Abuelsamid, principal auto analyst for Guidehouse Insights. EVs are particularly sensitive to cold weather since they cannot draw on waste heat from an internal combustion engine to warm the cabin.

However, the lawsuit alleges that Tesla took steps not only to promote range numbers that were longer than owners could expect but also took steps to prevent such shortfalls from becoming public knowledge.

“This action arises out of Tesla’s false advertising of its electric vehicles’ range, which Tesla grossly overvalued when selling the vehicles to consumers,” the lawsuit filed by the New York law firm of Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman states.

After driving their Teslas, the suit continues, “many Tesla owners noticed the average range … was well below” what the carmaker had advertised -- as much as 26% below. Owners would then set up service appointments to see if there was a problem with their vehicles.

But the lawsuit claims Tesla would subsequently cancel “many” of those appointments “and would explain that their electric vehicle was performing as intended.”

In its initial report, Reuters stated that Tesla service centers were “inundated” with range-related calls and that the automaker had created a secret “Diversion Team” based in Las Vegas “to cancel as many range-related appointments as possible.” In some cases, that has reached hundreds per week, each estimated to save Tesla as much as $1,000 per appointment.

Musk himself pushed to present range numbers as “rosy” as possible, according to the report.

But Tesla products often failed to meet, or sometimes even come close, to expectations. James Porter, a resident of Petaluma, California, said in the lawsuit that on one occasion his Model Y SUV “lost approximately 182 miles of range—despite only driving 92 miles.”

The Messenger reached out to Tesla for comment but has been unable to contact anyone so far. The company eliminated its media communications department two years ago and since then has rarely responded to inquiries.

“Put simply, Tesla has a duty to deliver a product that performs as advertised,” Adam A. Edwards, an attorney with Milberg Coleman, said in a statement accompanying the class action.

Tesla has been hit in recent years by a number of lawsuits — covering product quality, as well as sexual and racial harassment at its plants and offices — though that’s not unusual in the auto industry. In April, Owen Diaz, a Black former employee at the Tesla plant in Fremont, California, filed a racial bias lawsuit and was awarded $15 million, since reduced to $3.2 million.

Musk: A lawsuit alleges that Tesla set up a "Diversion Team" to cancel appointments for range-related complaints. Christian Marquardt - Pool/Getty Images

Meanwhile, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has launched nearly three dozen probes looking into the safety of the automaker's Autopilot and Full Self-Driving technologies.

The latest was launched in June following the crash of a Model 3 sedan in South Lake Tahoe. The driver of a Subaru hit by the Tesla was killed in the head-on collision. A three-month-old succumbed to injuries several days later, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Many of the crashes NHTSA is looking at occurred when Tesla vehicles operating in semi-autonomous mode unexpectedly struck stationary emergency vehicles.

Once hailed as breakthrough technology, Tesla’s Autopilot has come under fire from a variety of sources. Where it had routinely been ranked tops among semi-autonomous systems, influential Consumer Reports dropped it to mid-pack in its latest study, well behind both Ford’s BlueCruise and General Motors’ comparable Super Cruise systems.

Adding to Tesla’s troubles, the automaker has been taking heat for controversial comments CEO Musk has made since acquiring what was then known as Twitter last year.

A study by auto sales and tracking service TrueCar found that “consideration” of Tesla products had dropped since the Twitter takeover, TrueCar CEO Mike Darrow told The Messenger.

Nonetheless, with EV sales rising on the whole, Tesla has continued to gain momentum. It saw an 83% increase in vehicle deliveries during the second quarter, at about 447,000. And revenues jumped 47%, to $24.9 billion.

But operating and gross margins tumbled, reflecting the automakers repeated price cuts since the beginning of the year. That led Roth Capital Partners analyst Craig Irwin to state that, “I still think Tesla is egregiously overvalued right now,” during a Facebook Live appearance last month.

Tesla’s shares have been bouncing in recent weeks, reflecting a variety of factors, including the decision by a number of automakers such as General Motors and Ford to partner with the EV maker to gain access to its widespread Supercharger charging network.