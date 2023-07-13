How Climate Change Could Ruin Your Beer

When researchers in Oregon studied the impact of heat and drought on hops two years ago, the results were “an eye-opener,” says John Henning, a USDA hop geneticist.

Endangered waves of grain: Drought and extreme heat can increase the amount of protein in barley, making it unusable for brewing beer, says Oregon State Professor Patrick Hayes. Courtesy of Oregon State

The levels of alpha acid, a key component in craft beer, fell significantly when hops were robbed of water and exposed to extreme temperatures, the researchers found.

“The end result was less flavorful hops,” Henning says.

The cost of those hops — and the price of the resulting beer — will rise if brewers must pay more for the less ubiquitous alpha acid extract, he adds. “That’s basic supply and demand.”

Hops growers can offset dry conditions by using more water, but “high temperatures are a whole other thing,” Henning points out, and researchers are still struggling to find strains of hops that adapt to the heat.

The geneticist’s job involves breeding new plant varieties to cater to craft beer drinkers’ ever-evolving tastes and a climate that grows hotter and dryer every year. But Henning is hopeful that his efforts, and the efforts of countless researchers across the globe, will result in a crop that’s suited to growing in a warmer world.

The consequences of failure, however, are dire for the beer industry and beer lovers.

A warming world threatens hops and barley all over the globe. In coming years, farmers could wind up with less barley and hops per acre and quality could crumble, meaning beer might get more expensive and taste could deteriorate.

Hops can only be grown in regions bathed in sunlight for just the right amount of time. In North America, those regions stretch from Canada’s southern provinces through the American Midwest. That specificity makes it particularly difficult to adapt the crop to changing weather conditions, says Will Rogers, a group technical director for Charles Faram and Co, a UK-based hops grower and distributor.

“If the plant doesn't receive that daylight trigger [at the right time] it won't go into the flowering stage,” he says.

And burning forests, a growing threat in a warming world, puts forth another challenge unique to the beer industry: smoke dries out fields of hops and barley and can infuse key ingredients with an unsavory taste, experts say.

“Wildfire smoke has been one of the issues that has been really persistent from year to year,” says Tom Shellhammer, a professor of science and fermentation at Oregon State University’s College of Agricultural Sciences.

Compounding the threat of climate change, barley and hops also have some of the same vulnerabilities as common crops like wheat and soybeans. They need water at the right times and do not react well to extreme temperatures.

“This year is going to be a train wreck for farmers,” Tim Sattler, founder and CEO of Yakima Quality Hops, a distributor in Yakima, Washington, tells The Messenger. April was unusually cold in Yakima and May was unusually hot, he says, causing the hops to bloom too early, affecting both yield and quality.

U.S. brewers acquire much of their ingredients from overseas, and researchers like Patrick Hayes, a professor at Oregon State University’s College of Agriculture Science, worry that the raging infernos enveloping forests in Canada are an ominous glimpse into the future.

“Things are shaping up for a terrible crop out of Canada,” says Hayes, who studies barley. “And the U.S. relies heavily on the Canadian prairie crop.”

Drought also devastated hops in Europe. German hop yields, for example, were down more than 20% in 2022 compared with a typical year, the trade publication Craft Brewing Business reported last year.

Domestic growers were not immune.

Much of the nation’s most desirable hops are grown in the Pacific Northwest, Montana and the Dakotas, experts say. Wildfires in Oregon and Washington in 2021 infused some of those hops with what brewers refer to as “smoke taint.”

While no national statistics exist on complaints by beer drinkers, brewers have frequently mentioned customers who complained that beer tasted off that year, Shellhammer says.

"Just like wildfires can affect grapes, they did affect hops in those growing areas," says Chuck Skypeck, technical brewing projects director for the Brewers Association, referring to the 2021 wildfires. The association is a national group that supports craft brewers

Brewers are not certain what causes smoke taint, which means they don’t yet know how to counteract the threat of wildfires, Skypeck says.

"The brewer brews a beer and has a certain flavor in mind, and the customer has an expectation of that beer," he says. "If you opened up a bottle and had a strong smokey character, you would be disappointed because you wouldn't get the flavor you wanted."

Drought and extreme heat can also increase the amount of protein in barley, making it unusable in beer brewing, according to Hayes.

The right amount of protein is one of the “quality perimeters essential for barley,” he says.

Lower yields means lower profits for both farmers and the industry that supports them.

Mitch Konen, who grows hops in Montana, saw the effects of high extreme heat and drought first hand the last two years. Konen tends fields of hops in the north central part of the state where the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains smooth into tracts of farmland.

“Everyday it's either too hot or too dry,” he says.

Hop yields fell 12% nationally and in the Pacific Northwest last year when compared to 2021, according to USDA figures. This year’s crop has not been harvested, but Konen expects similarly light yields.

"That translates into my checkbook," he says.

Montana farmers irrigate their crops, but drought robs the soil of needed moisture, Konen says.

“There wasn't moisture in the ground to germinate seeds and that significantly reduces our yields,” he says. “Most guys have seen 20 to 30% reduction.”

Universities and for-profit companies all over the globe are breeding barley and hops tailored to drought and weather extremes. And at times help comes from unexpected places.

Sattler says he found a wild hop in Idaho in 2015 that grows remarkably well in the heat. He uprooted the plant and brought it back to Washington to grow on a 60-acre plot.

Even as other hops in Washington state experienced problems with high heat “my hop is flourishing and looks to have a very strong yield,” he says.

But the challenges posed by climate change are legion and solving one problem can sometimes lead to another, Hayes points out.

For example, breeding barley planted in the fall can offset drought because the crop relies on natural precipitation over the winter, he says. “The bad news is if the winter temperatures get too low and hit at the wrong time you can damage or kill that crop.”

“As an industry, we'll just need to be much more diversified, have more barleys in more places to cover risk,” Hayes said. “Because places that would have formerly relied on to provide consistent crops may not be able to deliver.”