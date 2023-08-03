How AI Is Helping to Develop ‘Green’ Cosmetics

If you’re a cosmetics consumer interested in beauty products that are more sustainable or use natural ingredients, you’ve got company.

One survey found that most consumers would pay up to 40% more for a sustainable version of beauty and personal care items.

But with the current trial-and-error approach that scientists use, replacing these ingredients can take years.

Enter AI. Like so many other industries, artificial intelligence could potentially shakeup up the cosmetics business.

Cosmetic companies are regularly forced to reformulate beauty products for a variety of reasons.

Countries can ban ingredients when new research reveals they are toxic, irritants or contain allergens. And supply-chain issues can cause shortages that force changes.

Besides that, there are concerned customers.

One company aiming to streamline the trial-and-error process through AI is Berkeley-based startup InFLOWS AI. It has developed what it says is the first generative AI system with a faster way of identifying green, sustainable alternatives to replace harmful ingredients in cosmetics.

The Same Smell and Feel

“Testing can go on forever because you have to maintain the same performance, the same feel, the same smell, the same everything,” says Jake Thiede, a co-founder and COO at InFLOWS AI.

The InFLOWS AI system works by first auditing the full list of ingredients in a cosmetic and flagging any potential issues, including ingredients that new research suggests might be banned in the future. It then recommends substitutes, considering interactions, stability and sourcing. It also takes into account the ability to maintain the functionality of the product, like making sure a foundation still provides coverage or a lipstick's color lasts.

This shortens the testing process dramatically from years to months, saving both time and money, according to Abdou Kane, InFLOWS AI’s Chief AI officer and co-founder. He is the former head of AI for L’Oreal Labs.

“Instead of doing 10 loops of trial and error,” Dr. Kane said. “We want to provide the best chance that you will just need one iteration.

InFLOWS’ first customer is a major cosmetics company that Thiede said he can’t identify because of an NDA, but it is already testing several formulas with the startup’s AI-generated alternatives.

InFLOWS AI does this through a chemistry-based generative AI system for which the company developed a proprietary method of converting chemical structures and behaviors into code for the system to learn from.

It augments this approach with large language models (LLMs) that learn from thousands of documents and text data such as scientific papers about safety, toxicology and allergens. Additional information on sourcing as well as regulations provides further insight into possible chemical compounds.

“We can get a pretty comprehensive view of that chemical and its performance and make sure that it's sustainable,” Thiede says.

Novel Uses

Since it’s a generative system, InFLOWS’ AI tool first dreams up the ideal chemical to take the spot of the chemical that the company wants to replace. If it’s not a real chemical, AI matches the perfect fit with the closest ones found in nature.

Even those suggestions of real ingredients could end up leading to novel uses. Thiede said not all of the green chemicals found in nature have been studied deeply enough that the full extent of their uses and functions is known.

InFLOWS’ system, however, is able to spot possible new capabilities based on making connections in the huge dataset on which it was trained.

“This is where innovation happens,” Theide says. “You can actually bring out compounds that perform some functions that are not yet known. Companies have the potential to get [intellectual property] and actually be the first and start to iterate on it.”

InFLOWS’ AI plans to move onto other industries like food, textiles, pharmaceuticals that have similar issues in replacing ingredients.

AI can only go so far, however, according to Dr. Barbara Olioso, the founder of The Green Chemist, a cosmetic chemistry consultancy. She has seen raw ingredients behave differently in the same formula.

The same ingredient, perhaps extracted in a different way or sourced from a different place, might not have a uniform reaction to other ingredients. For example, the stability of a product might change or it might have a new smell or feel -- something customers aren’t always going to appreciate.

“The devil is in the details,” Dr. Olioso said. “And AI doesn’t have the five senses like we do.”

Even if AI isn’t about to replace chemists, fields like toxicology have enough data to train AI and put it to work, according to Craig Rowlands, senior scientist and toxicologist at UL Solutions, an independent safety science company that helps businesses test and ensure products are safe. Dr. Rowlands has seen tools progress in the industry and has experienced how AI has improved his ability to do his job.

“AI augments what the expert needs to do,” Dr. Rowlands said. “It doesn't replace their judgment, but significantly augments their ability to hone in on what the problem area might be.”