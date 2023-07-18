Housing Shortage Pushes Homebuilder Optimism Up Again in July

Even with mortgage rates near two-decade highs, homebuilder sentiment continued to improve in July, buoyed by the shortage of homes for sale.

In the seventh consecutive monthly increase, the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index rose 1 point to 56 to the highest level in a year. Index readings are based on a monthly survey of NAHB members and designed to take the pulse of the single-family housing market. It’s only the second month in the past year that the reading has been above 50, which means more builders view conditions as good than poor.

Homebuilders have been steadily more optimistic this year, a stark contrast to last year, when the index dropped every single month as mortgage rates more than doubled and supply chain bottlenecks inflated the cost of materials and labor.

Potential homebuyers are increasingly eyeing new construction because there are so few homes for sale. Builders are still coping with the high construction costs and a limited number of available lots, but the interest in new homes is outweighing those challenges — even though the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate is now 6.96%, just shy of its recent 21-year high.

“Homebuilders are feeling cautiously optimistic about adding more inventory to the market,” said Robert Dietz, chief economist at NAHB. “That’s going to help that frustrated buyer.”

There were just 950,000 previously occupied single-family homes for sale in May, the fewest for any May since at least 1982, according to the National Association of Realtors. Homeowners who got ultra-low mortgage rates in 2021 are reluctant to put their properties on the market because their financing would be so much more expensive today.