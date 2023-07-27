‘Housing Recession is Over,’ Leading Real Estate Economist Says - The Messenger
Business.
‘Housing Recession is Over,’ Leading Real Estate Economist Says

Signed contracts, a leading indicator of sales, unexpectedly rose in June

Kathleen Howley
An unexpected increase in signed contracts for home purchases last month has a leading housing economist declaring that the “housing recession” is over.

An index measuring pending home sales increased 0.3% from May, the first monthly increase since February, the National Association of Realtors said in a statement Thursday. Signed contracts tend to precede home sales by about two months, so the index is considered a leading indicator for housing demand.

“The recovery has not taken place, but the housing recession is over,” Lawrence Yun, chief economist for NAR, said in the statement.

Home sales that surged during the pandemic buying craze haven’t been the same since mortgage rates more than doubled over the past year and a half, making already pricy real estate even less affordable for many Americans. 

The annualized rate of sales fell to 4.16 million in June – well below the more than 6 million we saw for much of the first two years of the pandemic. 

Couple with baby at open house.
June saw an increase in signed contracts to buy homes, the first in months.sturti/Getty Images

But rates, which move higher when consumer price inflation is more threatening, “look to have topped out” now that the inflation rate is down to its lowest point in two years, Yun said. The average 30-year fixed rate mortgage was 6.81% this week, more than twice what it was until a spike in early 2022, according to Freddie Mac data.

“Given the ongoing job additions, any meaningful decline in mortgage rates could lead to a rush of buyers later in the year and into the next,” Yun said.

Economists expected the index would drop 0.5% in June, according to a survey by the Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Newswires. Another consensus from FactSet predicted it wouldn’t change at all.

Besides higher borrowing costs, a dearth of available homes is hurting sales. There were just 1.08 million homes on the market at the end of June, the least for any June in records going back to 1999. Since the pandemic began, the supply of homes for sale has been running at about a half to a third of what was typical in decades prior. 

“It is critical to expand supply as much as possible to widen access to homebuying for more Americans,” Yun said.

This story was updated to include data for actual sales, in addition to pending sales, and other context.

