Hospital Workers Prevail in Cases Over Lost Pay

Hospital workers came out on top this weekend in two different cases in which they claimed to have been underpaid.

Current and former employees of a local hospital in rural Louisiana reached a $1.2 million settlement Friday with the institution over claims that they were not paid overtime, according to The Advocate newspaper.

Separately, but on the same day, a Missouri federal judge ruled in favor of local hospital employees who said their boss’s timekeeping system made them lose out on wages, according to court documents.

Both cases asserted that the employers violated the Fair Labor Standards Act, which requires them to pay overtime when workers' shifts run past the typical 40-hours per week.

In the Missouri case, a federal appeals court Friday ruled in favor of employees of St. Luke’s Northland Hospital in the town of Smithville, finding that the hospital’s timekeeping system of rounding up workers’ start and end times resulted in losses of $2.2 million for 13,000 employees between 2012 and 2018, according to court documents. That didn’t amount to much per person, however. The plaintiff, Torri Houston, lost about $32 per year, according to the filings.

The Louisiana case was brought in 2020 against Prevost Memorial Hospital in Donaldsonville, Louisiana. In a complaint filed in federal court in the Middle District of Louisiana, lead plaintiff Lynn Landry and other current and former employees claimed they were not paid overtime premiums between 2014 and 2020. Instead, the employees claimed, they were paid regular, hourly wages when they worked past their 40-hour work weeks, resulting in losses of $1.16 million. The case was dismissed in court Friday after the two sides reached a settlement.

Landry's lawyers declined comment. "We are not yet ready to disclose the gross settlement amount," said Scott Brady of Bohrer Brady LLC.

The two lawsuits are part of brewing storm of employee litigation in the healthcare industry. Hospital workers from Chicago to San Diego have rallied for better pay and hours since the pandemic era caused record levels of burnout and resignations.

About 31% of registered nurses surveyed by McKinsey in 2023 said they may leave their positions in the next year. The Association of American Medical Colleges estimates that there will be a shortage of between 54,100 and 139,000 physicians this year.

Hospital workers have experienced high levels of burnout since the pandemic. Jonathan Kirn/Getty Images

Healthcare workers account for about 9.3% of total employment in the U.S., with eight in 10 workers being women, according to the 2022 statistics from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.