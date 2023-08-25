Hooters Sued Over ‘Preference for White and Light Skin-Toned Servers’ - The Messenger
Business.
Hooters Sued Over ‘Preference for White and Light Skin-Toned Servers’

After COVID layoffs and a rehiring, a North Carolina store went from having 51% Black and dark-skin-toned 'Hooters Girls' to 8%, the EEOC said

Lily Meier
The EEOC claimed that managers at Hooters made “jokes about the appearance and hairstyle of Black and dark skin-toned servers.” Ethan Miller/Getty Images

A North Carolina Hooters restaurant was sued by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Thursday in federal court for "racial discrimination and hostility,” court records revealed.

The EEOC filed the case on behalf of a Black Hooters employee, Taria Daughtridge, as well as unnamed class members, who worked at the chain's restaurant in Greensboro, N.C. 

According to the lawsuit, Daughtridge and other employees were allegedly “subjected to discriminatory comments from Defendant's managers,” which included “expressions of preference for White and light skin-toned servers,” also known as "Hooters Girls."

The lawsuit also claimed that managers made “suggestions that light skin-toned servers were more presentable, and jokes about the appearance and hairstyles of Black and dark skin-toned servers.” 

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hooters laid off around 43 Hooters Girls from the restaurant in Greensboro, including Daughtridge, the EEOC said. 

While all employees who were laid off were told it was not permanent, the restaurant only brought back 13 Hooters Girls, 12 of whom were white or had a light skin tone, the agency said.

Prior to the layoff, more than half of the Hooters Girls at the Greensboro restaurant were Black or had a dark skin tone, but following the recall of employees, only 8% of the staff were Black or had a dark skin tone, the lawsuit said. 

Hooters Girls are described as "international icon[s] and the proud ambassadors of the Hooters brand," according to the restaurant's website.

The EEOC is seeking back pay and damages for the former employees as well as to "end any ongoing discrimination and to prevent such unlawful conduct in the future."

Hooters did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.

