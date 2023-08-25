Hooters Sued Over ‘Preference for White and Light Skin-Toned Servers’

A North Carolina Hooters restaurant was sued by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Thursday in federal court for "racial discrimination and hostility,” court records revealed.
The EEOC filed the case on behalf of a Black Hooters employee, Taria Daughtridge, as well as unnamed class members, who worked at the chain's restaurant in Greensboro, N.C.
According to the lawsuit, Daughtridge and other employees were allegedly “subjected to discriminatory comments from Defendant's managers,” which included “expressions of preference for White and light skin-toned servers,” also known as "Hooters Girls."
The lawsuit also claimed that managers made “suggestions that light skin-toned servers were more presentable, and jokes about the appearance and hairstyles of Black and dark skin-toned servers.”
At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hooters laid off around 43 Hooters Girls from the restaurant in Greensboro, including Daughtridge, the EEOC said.
While all employees who were laid off were told it was not permanent, the restaurant only brought back 13 Hooters Girls, 12 of whom were white or had a light skin tone, the agency said.
Prior to the layoff, more than half of the Hooters Girls at the Greensboro restaurant were Black or had a dark skin tone, but following the recall of employees, only 8% of the staff were Black or had a dark skin tone, the lawsuit said.
- Largest Newspaper Chain Publisher Suing Google Over ‘Deceptive Business Practices’
- Florida AP Teacher Fired After Being Accused of Comparing Student Skin Tones to Shades of Coffee
- Gannett Sued for Alleged Discrimination Against White Staffers
- Republicans Still Prefer Drama Over Competence
- People with Darker Skin, Children More Difficult for Self-Driving Cars to Spot: Study
- Color-Changing Fish Can ‘See’ Using Its Skin: Study
Hooters Girls are described as "international icon[s] and the proud ambassadors of the Hooters brand," according to the restaurant's website.
The EEOC is seeking back pay and damages for the former employees as well as to "end any ongoing discrimination and to prevent such unlawful conduct in the future."
Hooters did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.
- Tech Billionaires Buy 55,000 Acres To Build New City Near San FranciscoTech
- Hawaiian Electric Shares Rebound After Utility Calls County Lawsuit ‘Factually and Legally Irresponsible’Business
- Sam Bankman-Fried Appeals Decision to Hold Him in Jail While Awaiting TrialBusiness
- Winemakers Tearing Down Vineyards in FranceBusiness
- Why Are Restaurant Prices Rising Faster Than Inflation?Business
- Nordstrom Closes its Flagship Store in San Francisco After 35 YearsBusiness
- Shares of World’s Most Indebted Property Firm Plummet 90%Business
- Transgender Influencer Dylan Mulvaney Honored for Work Documenting Her Transition on Social MediaBusiness
- Unifor Joins UAW in Authorizing Strikes Against ‘Big Three’ Automakers If NecessaryBusiness
- Is Buffett Bracing for a Recession?Business
- 3M May Settle Defective Earplugs Lawsuits for Over $5.5 BillionBusiness
- Lesson From Maui: The US Grid Needs Trillions in Upgrades to Survive Climate ChangeBusiness