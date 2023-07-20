Homebuyers Get Some Breathing Room as Mortgage Rates Dip From Eight-Month Peak

Mortgage rates are lower this week by almost two-tenths of a percentage point — enough to save a typical homebuyer several hundred dollars a year.
The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.78%, down from last week’s eight-month high of 6.96%, Freddie Mac said on Thursday. A government report last week showed inflation in June fell to the lowest rate in two years, reassuring bond investors — the biggest influence on mortgage rates — that they don’t have to demand the higher return they typically want when inflation is running hot.
“As inflation slowed, mortgage rates decreased,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist.
Cheaper financing for homes – even if it’s just the 18 basis point drop in this week’s data – will be some help to the housing market after rates more than doubled from early last year and the supply of available properties shrank to record lows. Home sales fell last month to the second-lowest level of the year, the National Association of Realtors said in a separate report on Thursday.
- Fewer Applied for Mortgages Last Week, Despite Dip in Rates
- Average Long-term US Mortgage Rate Falls to 6.35% This Week, Lowest Level in 5 Weeks
- Mortgage Rates Are Heading Back Up as Resilient Economy Stokes Inflation Fears
- High Mortgage Rates Push Average Monthly Payments 14% Higher from Last Year
- Mortgage Demand Rises Again as Interest Rates Pull Back From Recent Highs
“There remains pent-up demand in the housing market, but higher mortgage rates put a strain on affordability,” said Odeta Kushi, deputy chief economist at First American, a real estate title insurer.
Someone buying a $380,000 house at this week’s rate compared to the prior week would save almost $500 a year and thousands more over the life of the loan, based on scenarios using the Realtor.com mortgage calculator that assume a 20% down payment.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Forget the High Interest Rates, It’s Getting Tougher to Even Get a Credit CardBusiness
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Campbell Soup to Acquire Rao’s Pasta Sauce Parent for $2.7 BillionBusiness
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Airlines Cancel More Than 1,300 Flights as Storms Slam East CoastBusiness
- Amazon, in ‘Last-Rite’ Meetings, Will Meet FTC Officials Eyeing Antitrust LawsuitBusiness
- Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max to Stream Sports, Plans to Charge Customers MoreBusiness
- A Swiftie Spent $1,400 on Eras Tour Tickets That Apparently Didn’t ExistEntertainment
- Pollo Tropical, Florida Chicken Chain, to Be Sold for $225 MillionBusiness
- Rudy Giuliani Lists Luxury Manhattan Apartment for $6.5 MillionBusiness
- X Will Allow Users to See Someone’s Most-Liked TweetsTech
- Zoom Is Using Your Personal Calls to Train its AIBusiness