Homebuyers Get Some Breathing Room as Mortgage Rates Dip From Eight-Month Peak

There’s pent-up demand for homes, but mortgage rates have strained affordability

Kathleen Howley
Mortgage rates declined after a report last week showed inflation eased.fstop123/Getty Images

Mortgage rates are lower this week by almost two-tenths of a percentage point — enough to save a typical homebuyer several hundred dollars a year.

The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.78%, down from last week’s eight-month high of 6.96%, Freddie Mac said on Thursday. A government report last week showed inflation in June fell to the lowest rate in two years, reassuring bond investors — the biggest influence on mortgage rates — that they don’t have to demand the higher return they typically want when inflation is running hot.

“As inflation slowed, mortgage rates decreased,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist.

Cheaper financing for homes – even if it’s just the 18 basis point drop in this week’s data – will be some help to the housing market after rates more than doubled from early last year and the supply of available properties shrank to record lows. Home sales fell last month to the second-lowest level of the year, the National Association of Realtors said in a separate report on Thursday.

“There remains pent-up demand in the housing market, but higher mortgage rates put a strain on affordability,” said Odeta Kushi, deputy chief economist at First American, a real estate title insurer.

Someone buying a $380,000 house at this week’s rate compared to the prior week would save almost $500 a year and thousands more over the life of the loan, based on scenarios using the Realtor.com mortgage calculator that assume a 20% down payment.

