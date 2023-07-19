Homebuilders Step Back in June Despite Shortage of Real Estate Listings

U.S. homebuilders slowed the pace of construction more than expected in June, though an increase in building permits suggests help is on the way for house hunters frustrated by the lack of properties for sale.

Builders broke ground on an annualized 1.43 million homes, 8% fewer than in May — when they worked at the fastest pace in a year — and fewer than the 1.48 million expected by economists surveyed by the Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Newswires. Permits for houses rose 2.2% to an annualized 922,000, the most for any month in a year, while permits for multifamily properties like condominiums and apartments dipped, the Census Bureau data released on Wednesday showed.

The annualized figures, which are seasonally adjusted, reflect what would happen over the course of a year if activity continued at that month’s rate.

Homebuilders’ moderated pace shows they are still grappling with high materials costs and are only cautiously optimistic about buyer interest in new construction, economists said. Mortgage rates have more than doubled in the last 18 months, raising borrowing costs for prospective buyers and leaving builders less leverage to match their own increase in overhead with higher sale prices. The one bright spot — from their perspective — is the massive shortage of homes for sale in the U.S.

“Builders are benefitting from the lack of resale inventory, but higher mortgage rates pose a threat,” Odeta Kushi, deputy chief economist for title insurer First American.

The 1.43 million housing starts included 935,000 single-family starts, down 7% from May.

There are less than 1 million single-family homes on the market nationally right now, roughly a third to a half of what was typical before the 2008 financial crisis sent the building industry reeling, according to data from the National Association of Realtors.

The outlook for new home sales has improved because of this shortage, according to Doug Duncan, chief economist at mortgage financier Fannie Mae. He now projects builders will sell 712,000 houses this year, up from last month’s forecast of 647,000.

The shortage is “showing no signs of easing,” Duncan wrote in a commentary Wednesday. “This puts the onus on homebuilders and can be seen in the construction data.”

Even with mortgage rates now near two-decade highs, homebuilders are increasingly optimistic about overall conditions, according to an index of homebuilder sentiment. This month it rose for the seventh consecutive month, reaching the highest level in a year.