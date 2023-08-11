Home Prices Are About to Get Even Higher Than During the Pandemic

If you’re one of the 82% of Americans who think it’s a bad time to buy a house, don’t hold your breath waiting for the real estate market to get any more affordable. After a brief bit of relief over the past year, it looks like prices are ready to reach new heights.

There are all different ways to benchmark home prices, and a growing number of them suggest we’re at a turning point. In fact, one index by the real estate data company Black Knight has already hit new records in both May and June.

“This is the inflection point we’ve been anticipating,” Black Knight said in a statement this week about the “reheating housing market.” Besides the national measure, prices in 60% of the major markets tracked by Black Knight also hit a record high in June, according to the company.

Although no one is predicting a return to the crazy, double-digit price spikes seen during the buying frenzy induced by the pandemic, prices would probably have come back down to earth more if there weren’t such a shortage of houses for sale, according to economists.

Even though mortgage rates have more than doubled in the last year and a half — making it harder for people to bid higher for properties — sellers still have a big advantage because there just aren’t enough homes on the market. Between prices and borrowing costs, today’s housing market is the most unaffordable for the typical U.S. family since the 1980s.

“There’s been a lot of talk about prices going down, but that hasn’t been my experience,” said Karen McCormack, a real estate broker with Insight Realty Group in Boston. “We went from getting lots of offers on every property to just getting a couple, but homes are still selling at higher prices than a year ago.”

As disappointing as the latest data might be for prospective buyers, it could mean waiting to buy isn’t necessarily the obvious choice — if a buyer can find what they need among the relatively few listings, that is.

Depending on how much mortgage rates and prices change in the next year or two, a monthly mortgage payment for the same house may not be all that different. And while mortgage rates are expected to drop, it’s unclear by how much. Major housing forecasters predict a 30-year fixed rate could average anywhere between 4.9% to 6% by the end of 2024, compared to about 6.5% over the course of this year.

“People who are waiting to buy might end up getting a lower mortgage rate, but they’ll be paying more for the house,” said Mark Goldman, a senior loan officer with C2 Financial in San Diego.

By most gauges, June 2022 was the apex for U.S. home prices and since then they’ve dipped, hit a shallow trough, and headed back up again. Black Knight’s index has fully recovered and other measures are close.

According to the National Association of Realtors, the median price of a home in the U.S. was $410,200 in June, less than 1% lower than the June 2022 record. And while 12-month price comparisons (June to June, May to May) have been slightly lower for four months, June’s was the smallest.

“There were some declines, but I think it’s over,” Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist, said at NAR’s Real Estate Forecast Summit last week. “We don’t have enough inventory.”

Housing economists prefer comparing prices to the same month a year earlier because the mix of homes that sell varies depending on the season. Families, for instance, buy bigger houses in the spring so they can move before school starts.

By that standard, even the very small 0.8% gain in the Black Knight index between June 2022 and this past June is significant because it was four times the May-to-May increase and marks a reacceleration after 14 months of steadily slowing growth. Redfin, a real estate broker that tracks national housing market data, is seeing a similar shift, reporting Thursday that its median price as of last week was $381,225 — 3% higher than at the same time last year. That’s the biggest gain since before it started falling.

To be sure, the pivoting doesn’t suggest buyers will see anything like the frenetic market of the pandemic. Prices surged by a record 18% in 2021 and then another 10% in 2022, more than any other two-year stretch in the 32 years for which NAR has data (including the last real estate boom in 2004 and 2005) and well above the average 3.9% between 1990 and 2020. Yun predicts the annual increase in the median next year will be 2.6%.

Although there weren’t enough homes for sale even before the pandemic, the shortage has gotten much worse since the COVID-19 crisis, with about half as many homes for sale now than in the five years prior to the pandemic.

Initially it was the buying fever that depleted the market, ignited by record low mortgage rates and the quest for more space to live and work. More recently it’s been the reluctance of those same feverish buyers to give up their stellar 3% mortgage rates in a move. Current homeowners need just 21% of their median household income to pay their monthly mortgage bill, while prospective homebuyers would need 36% in today’s market.

“We really need a thaw in mortgage winter, which has frozen existing homeowners in place,” said Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG in Chicago. “The hope is to increase supply more broadly and bring prices back to earth. That could take longer than many would like to wait.”