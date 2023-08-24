Home Depot Targets Millennials and Gen Z Homebuyers - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Home Depot Targets Millennials and Gen Z Homebuyers

Home Depot wants to teach millennials how to do their own plumbing and electrical work

Published |Updated
Francisco Velasquez
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
At no cost, Home Depot’s Homeowners Hub videos will be available on-demand on its website. Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images

Home Depot is going after the next generation of homebuyers with a new Homeowners Hub that provides DIY guides on plumbing and electrical tutorials, product recommendations and design ideas, the company said Thursday

A survey conducted by Atlanta, Ga.-based Home Depot and global intelligence firm Morning Consult found that owning a home is a major point of stress for younger adults, particularly those that fall within the Millennial age bracket of 27 to 42, or the younger Gen Z age bracket.

The survey, which collected samples from previous homeowners and soon-to-be homebuyers born between 1981 and 2005, found that millennials are ready to tackle projects, but have opted to hold off, oftentimes because they don't have the resources and ability to start them.

Some 74% of respondents indicated that home maintenance upkeep is the main reason why they hesitate to buy a home, the survey found. Home improvement projects were a major stress point for 68% of the people surveyed.

Home Depot’s new hub will offer on-demand virtual workshops that give customers step-by-step advice on home improvement projects, such as painting a room, fixing a lightbulb and installing a faucet. 

Molly Battin, Home Depot’s senior vice president and chief marketing officer, said that “helping homeowners complete projects is part of the company’s mission."

She added that it “was a natural move to create an online resource designed to empower our customers with everything they need to confidently turn their first house into a home."

Read More

The home improvement company’s online hub comes after it posted its second-quarter earlier this month, which showed that consumers are spending less money on big-ticket purchases, such as patios and home appliances, like washers and dryers.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.