Home Depot Targets Millennials and Gen Z Homebuyers

Home Depot is going after the next generation of homebuyers with a new Homeowners Hub that provides DIY guides on plumbing and electrical tutorials, product recommendations and design ideas, the company said Thursday.

A survey conducted by Atlanta, Ga.-based Home Depot and global intelligence firm Morning Consult found that owning a home is a major point of stress for younger adults, particularly those that fall within the Millennial age bracket of 27 to 42, or the younger Gen Z age bracket.

The survey, which collected samples from previous homeowners and soon-to-be homebuyers born between 1981 and 2005, found that millennials are ready to tackle projects, but have opted to hold off, oftentimes because they don't have the resources and ability to start them.

Some 74% of respondents indicated that home maintenance upkeep is the main reason why they hesitate to buy a home, the survey found. Home improvement projects were a major stress point for 68% of the people surveyed.

Home Depot’s new hub will offer on-demand virtual workshops that give customers step-by-step advice on home improvement projects, such as painting a room, fixing a lightbulb and installing a faucet.

Molly Battin, Home Depot’s senior vice president and chief marketing officer, said that “helping homeowners complete projects is part of the company’s mission."

She added that it “was a natural move to create an online resource designed to empower our customers with everything they need to confidently turn their first house into a home."

The home improvement company’s online hub comes after it posted its second-quarter earlier this month, which showed that consumers are spending less money on big-ticket purchases, such as patios and home appliances, like washers and dryers.