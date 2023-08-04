Home Depot Sued by Muslim Former Employee Over Discrimination - The Messenger
Business.
Home Depot Sued by Muslim Former Employee Over Discrimination

The ex-worker alleged that her manager allowed Fridays off for white male colleagues but not for her

Published |Updated
Rocio Fabbro
A former Home Depot worker sued the giant home improvement retailer for racial, religious and sex discrimination, alleging harassment and targeting by her supervisor.

Sara Yusuf, a Black Muslim woman, filed a lawsuit in federal court in Atlanta on Wednesday seeking damages over discrimination she alleges she faced while working at the retailer. Yusuf also alleged that the discrimination led to her being fired.

Yusuf began working at a Home Depot in Lilburn, Georgia, 25 miles northwest of Atlanta, in 2002. Over 18 years, she took off work on Fridays for religious observance — until Chad Forrester was brought on as a store manager, the lawsuit said.

She claimed that Forrester banned her from taking Fridays off, even as he allowed white male employees in similar roles to take those days off for non-religious reasons. Forrester also allegedly harassed and criticized Yusuf, and intensified his targeting of her after she reported him to human resources for religious discrimination. Yusuf was fired in July 2021.

A sign is seen posted on the exterior of a Home Depot store.
The Atlanta-based home improvement retailer was accused of violating federal and state laws banning discrimination.Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The lawsuit alleges that Forrester terminated Yusuf “because she is Muslim and because she reported religious discrimination and targeting.” Race, religion and sex are all protected classes under federal laws and the Georgia Fair Employment Practices Act.

Forrester claimed he fired Yusuf because of “ambiguous policy violations,” according to the lawsuit.

Yusuf is seeking unspecified actual, compensatory and punitive damages from Home Depot over lost income, "severe emotional distress" and injury, along with legal fees.

Yusuf’s legal counsel and Home Depot did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

