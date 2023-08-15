Home Depot Says Shoppers Are Buying Fewer Washers and Other Big-Ticket Items - The Messenger
Home Depot Says Shoppers Are Buying Fewer Washers and Other Big-Ticket Items

Customers are spending on smaller projects, CEO Ted Decker said

Francisco Velasquez
Home Depot sold $42.9 billion in goods during its fiscal second quarter, a 2% decline from the year before.Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Consumers are spending less on big-ticket home goods, such as patios and home appliances, driving a decline in sales for do-it-yourself home improvement company Home Depot during its second quarter.

The Atlanta-based company’s sales slid by 2% to $42.9 billion during the three months ended July 31, down from $43.8 billion in goods sold during the same period last year, the company said in its fiscal second-quarter earnings report. 

The company said that it faced challenges due to lower lumber prices, inventory shrinkage, industry terminology for theft and mismanaged inventory, and an increase in operating expenses, which affected comparable sales. Sales at locations open for at least 12 months, a key industry measure, fell by 5%.

Profit fell by almost 10% to $4.7 billion, from $5.2 billion during the second quarter of 2022.

Still, Home Depot blew earnings estimates out of the water with adjusted profits of $4.65 a share, beating Wall Street expectations of $4.45 by 20 cents a share. 

Consumers are holding back on making substantially large purchases, CFO Richard McPhail told analysts during the company’s earnings call. Purchases of over $1,000 were down 5.5% when compared to the second quarter of last year, he said.

“After three years of unprecedented demand in the home improvement market, we continue to see softer engagement in big-ticket discretionary categories, like patio and appliances that likely reflects both pull forward of these single item purchases and deferral,” McPhail said. 

In certain scenarios, McPhail said, homeowners may have already made substantial purchases during the pandemic, while in other cases, those purchases might be delayed due to elevated interest rates, a weakening housing market, and an overall shift in what consumers want. 

He added that Home Depot’s typical customers are in a good place financially, but are opting to invest in smaller projects rather than big ones, as well as cutting back on DIY projects. 

Consumers are shifting their spending from goods to services, CEO Ted Decker said during the earnings call. 

“While that shift is happening, the overall economy and the consumer, in particular, has remained incredibly resilient,” Decker said. 

The company reaffirmed its guidance for 2023, adding that it expects fiscal 2023 sales and comp sales to decline between 2% and 5%, respectively. 

