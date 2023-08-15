Hollywood Strikes Have Cost California’s Economy $3 Billion and Counting

The Hollywood writers’ strike passed its 100th day — and has already cost the California economy billions of dollars.

The dual writers and actors strikes have brought film and TV productions to a halt, and pressed pause on the local economy with them. The latest is that California’s economy has already lost about $3 billion as a result of the strikes, Todd Holmes, a professor of entertainment industry management at California State University-Northridge, told CNBC.

Konstantine Anthony, mayor of the city of Burbank, which is home to major studios at the heart of the strikes, including Warner Bros. and The Walt Disney Company, said that people in the area are already feeling the economic squeeze.

“Those numbers are very much in line with what I’m seeing on the ground,” Anthony said. “I’m seeing reduced work hours, businesses are closing early, having fewer days open.”

“Sometimes, during the week, it feels like a ghost town,” he added.

The three month-long writers strike in late 2007 and 2008 cost California’s economy $2.1 billion and resulted in nearly 38,000 jobs lost, according to a 2008 study by the Milken Institute. Holmes adjusted that figure for inflation and other factors to get to $3 billion in losses from the strike, which has matched and surpassed the length of the writers strike 15 years ago.

But Holmes said that if the strikes last until October, an industry record, the economic cost could reach upwards of $5 billion, especially given that the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists joined the Writers Guild of America on July 14. Earlier projections put the cost of the strike at about $4 billion.

Burbank’s government has ramped up efforts to support locals. It has a $500,000 fund to provide rent assistance for people who have been evicted as a result of the strikes and is working on expanding utility assistance for water and power bills, Anthony said. The city also has a network of local nonprofit organizations that provide food, housing and clothing for those who need it.

Meanwhile, studios have seen an influx of excess cash due to the strikes. Netflix said it expects its free cash flow this year to be $5 billion — $1.5 billion more than it had originally projected, owing to lower content spending. Warner Bros. Discovery saw a $100 million boost in cash flow from the strikes, bringing it to $2 billion in cash from operating activities.

While the studios have long been good business partners for the city, Anthony says he’s seen a shift in people’s attitudes towards the studios since the strikes started. Locals, even those who are not part of the entertainment industry, have become more critical of the corporations that they blame for the economic hardships resulting from the strikes, he said.

“Once this is finally over, the first thing that’s going to have to happen is a big apology tour from the studios, because they are in the doghouse right now with the average Burbanker,” Anthony said. “I’m not sure how they come back from this, but they’re going to have to do a lot of work to get back in our good graces.”

The writers guild and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers returned to negotiations last Friday.