Hollywood Powerhouse Agency CAA Could Soon Belong to a French Billionaire: Report

French mega-billionaire François-Henri Pinault is in serious talks to acquire a major share of Hollywood’s storied Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Bloomberg is reporting. If the deal goes through, it would be a valuable addition to Pinault’s high-end portfolio.

According to undisclosed sources, the agreement would value the Los Angeles-based agency at a minimum of $7 billion. Pinault, who is married to the actor Salma Hayek, ranks 30th on Bloomberg’s’ Billionaires Index, with a net worth of more than $41 billion.

If the deal is made, it could mean a substantial change to the talent agency, which was founded in 1975 by Michael Ovitz, Ron Meyer and other partners. It would also highlight how French billionaires are expanding beyond their initial sources of wealth.

CAA is one of the most powerful talent agencies in entertainment and represents actors, directors and other prominent celebrities in music and sports. It’s roster includes the likes of Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg, Ava DuVernay, Ryan Murphy and Reese Witherspoon.

The agency is majority-owned by private equity firm TPG, which acquired a 35% stake in 2010. In 2014, TPG upped its ownership to 53%, placing the agency’s valuation at $1.1 billion.

The potential sale of CAA comes at a critical time for the entertainment industry, which is grappling with the rapid evolution of streaming platforms and a historic joint strike between Hollywood writers and actors, the first in six decades.

The Pinault family already has a significant presence in other industries, such as fashion. It is the largest shareholder in Kering, a French luxury-goods company that owns brands like Balenciaga, Gucci and Alexander McQueen.

In addition, through the holding company Artemis, the Pinault family exercises control over other notable assets like auction house Christie’s and vineyards such as Chateau Latour, the well-known Bordeaux vintner.