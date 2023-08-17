H&M to ‘Phase Out’ Sourcing From Myanmar Over Alleged Labor Rights Violations

Fast-fashion retailer H&M Group is gradually pulling out of Myanmar, amid mounting reports of human and labor rights abuses against garment workers.

“We have been monitoring the latest developments in Myanmar very closely and we see increased challenges to conduct our operations according to our standards and requirements,” H&M said in a statement emailed Thursday to The Messenger. “After careful consideration we have now taken the decision to gradually phase out our operations in Myanmar.”

Stockholm-based H&M, the world’s second-largest clothing retailer, said it was investigating 20 allegations of labor abuses in factories in Myanmar.

Other retail giants are scaling back their operations in the southeast Asian country. Inditex, the Spanish parent company of Zara, already announced it will be phasing out operations in the country. Dublin-based Primark, a food, clothing and housewares retailer, said this month it had stopped placing new orders with Myanmar suppliers in October 2022 and expected its final orders to ship before the end of 2023. British food, clothing and houseware retailer Marks & Spencer said last October that it was “working towards a responsible exit from Myanmar, in line with our Responsible Exit Policy, which will see an exit by March 2023.”

H&M joins Inditex, Primark and Marks & Spencer in gradually ending its operations in the southeast Asian country. John Keeble/Getty Images

The Business & Human Rights Resource Centre, a British nonprofit, found in a recent report that Myanmar's garment industry is plagued with wage reduction and theft, gender-based violence and harassment, and attacks on garment workers’ civil liberties — conditions that have only worsened under the military junta that seized control in February 2021.

As of February, the nonprofit found 212 cases of alleged labor and human rights abuses against at least 108,000 garment workers in factories producing garments for dozens of brands, including Inditex, H&M and Primark.



Myanmar’s garment industry is “the country’s single strongest sector,” according to the report. Prior to the pandemic, the industry employed 700,000 workers and clothing accounted for 28% of its exports, according to data from the U.S. Commerce Department's International Trade Administration.