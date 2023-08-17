H&M to ‘Phase Out’ Sourcing From Myanmar Over Alleged Labor Rights Violations - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

H&M to ‘Phase Out’ Sourcing From Myanmar Over Alleged Labor Rights Violations

The world's second-largest clothing retailer is investigating 20 allegations of labor abuses in the country

Published |Updated
Rocio Fabbro
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Fast-fashion retailer H&M Group is gradually pulling out of Myanmar, amid mounting reports of human and labor rights abuses against garment workers.

“We have been monitoring the latest developments in Myanmar very closely and we see increased challenges to conduct our operations according to our standards and requirements,” H&M said in a statement emailed Thursday to The Messenger. “After careful consideration we have now taken the decision to gradually phase out our operations in Myanmar.” 

Stockholm-based H&M, the world’s second-largest clothing retailer, said it was investigating 20 allegations of labor abuses in factories in Myanmar.

Other retail giants are scaling back their operations in the southeast Asian country. Inditex, the Spanish parent company of Zara, already announced it will be phasing out operations in the country. Dublin-based Primark, a food, clothing and housewares retailer, said this month it had stopped placing new orders with Myanmar suppliers in October 2022 and expected its final orders to ship before the end of 2023. British food, clothing and houseware retailer Marks & Spencer said last October that it was “working towards a responsible exit from Myanmar, in line with our Responsible Exit Policy, which will see an exit by March 2023.”

H&amp;M sign on store
H&M joins Inditex, Primark and Marks & Spencer in gradually ending its operations in the southeast Asian country.John Keeble/Getty Images

The Business & Human Rights Resource Centre, a British nonprofit, found in a recent report that Myanmar's garment industry is plagued with wage reduction and theft, gender-based violence and harassment, and attacks on garment workers’ civil liberties — conditions that have only worsened under the military junta that seized control in February 2021.

As of February, the nonprofit found 212 cases of alleged labor and human rights abuses against at least 108,000 garment workers in factories producing garments for dozens of brands, including Inditex, H&M and Primark.

Read More


Myanmar’s garment industry is “the country’s single strongest sector,” according to the report. Prior to the pandemic, the industry employed 700,000 workers and clothing accounted for 28% of its exports, according to data from the U.S. Commerce Department's International Trade Administration.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.