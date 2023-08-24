Historic New York Home of CBS Founder and Iranian Princess Lists for $36 Million - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Historic New York Home of CBS Founder and Iranian Princess Lists for $36 Million

The mansion was last sold at a steep discount in 2020

Published |Updated
Laura Bratton
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Main bedroom of 29 Beekman Place in 1936.MCNY/Gottscho-Schleisner/Getty Images

The New York City townhouse built in 1910 for CBS founder William S. Paley was listed on Tuesday for $36 million

American socialite Babe Paley (1915 - 1978) with her husband William S. Paley (1901 - 1990), the founder of CBS, at the wedding of Sara Delano Roosevelt Whitney and Anthony di Bonaventura in New York, 12th June 1953. On the left is Mrs Henry Cushing
29 Beekman was built for CBS founder William S. Paley.Max Peter Haas/Getty Images

In 1975, the 12,000-square-foot "Palace for a Princess" was sold to the twin sister of the last Shah of Iran, Princess Ashraf Pahlavi, according to property records. Pahlavi moved between her homes in Paris, Monte Carlo and New York after her brother was ousted in 1979.

Princess Ashraf Pahlavi, the deposed Shah of Iran's twin sister, said her brother is a &quot;broken man&quot; who was betrayed by the Carter Administration.
Princess Ashraf Pahlavi.Bettmann/Getty Images

The expansive townhouse sits on a quiet block between East 50th and 51st Streets near the UN. Surrounding townhouses were once home to Rockefeller Family members, composer Irving Berlin and architect Paul Rudolph.

Historic exterior of 29 Beekman Place while under ownership of William S. Paley.
Exterior of 29 Beekman Place while owned by William S. Paley.MCNY/Gottscho-Schleisner/Getty Images

Pahlavi listed the home for $49.9 million in 2014, according to Compass records. After her death in 2016, the property was caught in a legal battle between Pahlavi’s former employees, Azadeh Nasser Azari and Gholam Reza Golsorkhi, as detailed in court documents. The sale of the estate was delayed by bankruptcy proceedings between 2019 and 2020 and finally sold for $11.45 million to a real estate management company in Scarsdale, New York, according to property records.

Read More
Historic 29 Beekman Place interiors under ownership of William S. Paley.
Interior during the Paley years.MCNY/Gottscho-Schleisner/Getty Images

The seven-story mansion boasts two wine cellars, seven terraces, and “walls of glass” overlooking the East River, according to the listing by Paula Del Nunzio of Brown Harris Stevens. Its zippy elevator can travel between the first and seventh floor in 27 seconds, the listing says.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.