Historic New York Home of CBS Founder and Iranian Princess Lists for $36 Million

The New York City townhouse built in 1910 for CBS founder William S. Paley was listed on Tuesday for $36 million.
In 1975, the 12,000-square-foot "Palace for a Princess" was sold to the twin sister of the last Shah of Iran, Princess Ashraf Pahlavi, according to property records. Pahlavi moved between her homes in Paris, Monte Carlo and New York after her brother was ousted in 1979.
The expansive townhouse sits on a quiet block between East 50th and 51st Streets near the UN. Surrounding townhouses were once home to Rockefeller Family members, composer Irving Berlin and architect Paul Rudolph.
Pahlavi listed the home for $49.9 million in 2014, according to Compass records. After her death in 2016, the property was caught in a legal battle between Pahlavi’s former employees, Azadeh Nasser Azari and Gholam Reza Golsorkhi, as detailed in court documents. The sale of the estate was delayed by bankruptcy proceedings between 2019 and 2020 and finally sold for $11.45 million to a real estate management company in Scarsdale, New York, according to property records.
The seven-story mansion boasts two wine cellars, seven terraces, and “walls of glass” overlooking the East River, according to the listing by Paula Del Nunzio of Brown Harris Stevens. Its zippy elevator can travel between the first and seventh floor in 27 seconds, the listing says.
