Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity Firm - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity Firm

Simon & Schuster's 2020 deal to sell to Penguin Random House was blocked by a federal judge last year

Published |Updated
William Gavin
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Simon & Schuster is the publisher of American literary giants such as Stephen King and Bob Woodward.Bill Tompkins/Getty Images

Private equity firm KKR is buying historic American publishing company Simon & Schuster for $1.62 billion from Paramount Global in an all-cash deal, Paramount said Monday.

The deal will make Simon & Schuster a standalone private company run by its current executives, President and CEO Jonathan Karl and COO and CFO Dennis Eulau. KKR said it will also help the publisher create a broad-based equity ownership program to give its more than 1,600 employees the opportunity to participate in ownership benefits after the deal closes.

"With KKR’s support, we look forward to collaborating on new strategies that will enhance our ability to provide readers a great array of books and to give authors the best possible publication they can receive," Karp said in a press release.

KKR, through its North America Fund XIII, has secured "fully committed financing for the transaction," according to the release. The investment firm beat out competitors including News Corp's HarperCollins and Octavian and Company investment firm CEO Richard Hurowtiz, according to Reuters.

Read More

“Simon & Schuster’s nearly 100-year history is a testament to the enduring value of creative expression through the written and spoken word,” Ted Oberwager, who leads the gaming, entertainment, media and sports section of KKR’s Americas Private Equity business, said in the release. He said KKR looks forward to supporting the book publisher in "delivering marquee content to readers around the world."

The completion of the deal is still subject to regulatory approval. Two years ago Paramount, then under the name ViacomCBS, attempted to sell Simon & Schuster to Penguin Random House for $2.18 billion. The deal would have brought the number of large publishing firms down from five to four, according to the LA Times.

After a federal judge blocked the deal in an antitrust trial, the deal was terminated, leaving Penguin Random House on the hook for a $200 million termination fee, according to The New York Times.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.