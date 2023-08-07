Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity Firm

Private equity firm KKR is buying historic American publishing company Simon & Schuster for $1.62 billion from Paramount Global in an all-cash deal, Paramount said Monday.

The deal will make Simon & Schuster a standalone private company run by its current executives, President and CEO Jonathan Karl and COO and CFO Dennis Eulau. KKR said it will also help the publisher create a broad-based equity ownership program to give its more than 1,600 employees the opportunity to participate in ownership benefits after the deal closes.

"With KKR’s support, we look forward to collaborating on new strategies that will enhance our ability to provide readers a great array of books and to give authors the best possible publication they can receive," Karp said in a press release.

KKR, through its North America Fund XIII, has secured "fully committed financing for the transaction," according to the release. The investment firm beat out competitors including News Corp's HarperCollins and Octavian and Company investment firm CEO Richard Hurowtiz, according to Reuters.

“Simon & Schuster’s nearly 100-year history is a testament to the enduring value of creative expression through the written and spoken word,” Ted Oberwager, who leads the gaming, entertainment, media and sports section of KKR’s Americas Private Equity business, said in the release. He said KKR looks forward to supporting the book publisher in "delivering marquee content to readers around the world."

The completion of the deal is still subject to regulatory approval. Two years ago Paramount, then under the name ViacomCBS, attempted to sell Simon & Schuster to Penguin Random House for $2.18 billion. The deal would have brought the number of large publishing firms down from five to four, according to the LA Times.

After a federal judge blocked the deal in an antitrust trial, the deal was terminated, leaving Penguin Random House on the hook for a $200 million termination fee, according to The New York Times.