Hims & Hers Will Offer Weight-Loss Drugs, But Not the Ones You Are Thinking Of

You won't be able to get digital prescriptions for Wegovy or Mounjaro from the telehealth company

Published |Updated
Bruce Gil
Shares of the company fell 6.5% during Tuesday trading to close at $7.38.

Hims & Hers plans to offer weight-management drugs, CEO Andrew Dudum said in a call with investors on Monday, but not prescriptions for Wegovy, Mounjaro or other treatments in high demand.

The company’s new weight management program has been in research and development for over a year. However, it will not have popular GLP-1 drugs available at the time of launch due to what Dudum characterized as the current instability of the supply chain.

"I think the real reason, just being really transparent, is just the consistency of being able to deliver a world-class experience to our patients and our customers just doesn't feel quite there yet with this offering," said Dudum when asked by investors about about the company's decision to not offer drugs like Wegovy at launch.

Instead, the company will offer customers drugs that treat the underlying factors of weight gain such as, “metabolic disorders, insulin resistance, overeating habits, depression and more,” said Dudum.

In July, Wegovy-maker Novo Nordisk said U.S. demand for the drug will exceed its supply capacity, making it hard for patients to fill low-dose prescriptions of the weight-loss drug through September.

Hims & Hers shares fell 6% at the market's close on Tuesday to $7.43, a day after the company made the announcement of its new weight-loss program and released its latest quarterly earnings report.

The telehealth company was able to narrow its net profit loss to $7.2 million in the quarter ending June 30 from a $19.7 million loss in the same period last year, according to the report.

Hims & Hers saw subscribers rise 74% in the second quarter of 2023 to 1.3 million compared with 748,000 in the same quarter last year. Total revenues rose 83% year over year to $208 million from $114 million. 

The company also raised its full-year 2023 revenue guidance to a range of $830 million to $850 million.

The digital health and wellness company was co-founded by Dudum in 2017 offering customers digital prescriptions for erectile dysfunction and hair loss. It has since expanded to medication for skincare, depression and heart health. 

