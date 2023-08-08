High Interest Rates Will be With Us For ‘a While,’ But Hikes May Be Over: Fed Official

The Federal Reserve can now hold steady in its long spate of interest rate hikes, Patrick Harker, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia said Tuesday.

"Absent any alarming new data between now and mid-September, I believe we may be at the point where we can be patient and hold rates steady and let the monetary policy actions we have taken do their work,” Harker said at an event in Philadelphia.

He also said he believes the Fed's actions will bring inflation down to the central bank's 2% target by 2025 and avert a recession. "I do see us on a flight path to the soft landing," he said.

Harker is a member of the Federal Open Market Committee, which votes on interest rates.

Inflation is on the decline, despite a healthy labor market and strong consumer spending Headline inflation is currently running at 3%, down from more than 9% in June 2022. Harker said it may be time to let the Fed's previous actions take their course.

He also reiterated the Fed's mantra that its decisions are data dependent, and what its decisions regarding rates will depend on what happens next. "We remain unwavering in our commitment in bringing inflation back to target," he said.

On Thursday, the Fed will have more data to consider with the July reading of the consumer price index.

The Fed has raised interest rates 11 times since March 2022 to a 22-year high of 5.25% to 5.5%. Even if the Fed stops raising rates, it will likely keep them high. "We will need to be there for a while," Harker said.

Few on Wall Street expect the Fed to raise rates again when it meets in September. The probability that the central bank will hold its key rate steady is at more than 87%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

In an interview published in the New York Times on Monday, New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said he has not decided whether he would support another rate hike in September. He also did not rule out the possibility of rate cuts some time next year.

“I think we’re pretty close to what a peak rate would be, and the question will really be – once we have a good understanding of that – how long will we need to keep policy in a restrictive stance, and what does that mean,” he said.

On Saturday, another FOMC member said she believes more increases may be required. "I also expect that additional rate increases will likely be needed to get inflation on a path down to the FOMC’s 2% target," said Michelle Bowman, a member of the Fed's Board of Governors before the Kansas Bankers Association.

In June, most Fed policymakers indicated they expected to end the year with a Fed rate at about a quarter point higher than where it is now.