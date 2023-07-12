High Housing Costs Keep Inflation Running Strong

Inflation showed signs of cooling in June, but it would have slowed even more if it weren't for a red hot housing market.

Prices of used cars and trucks, fuel oil and natural gas utilities fell, and items such as food, gasoline and medical services rose just a little or were flat. But a 0.4% increase in shelter was the largest contributor to inflation in June, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday.

The cost of "shelter" was responsible for 70% of the increase in the bureau's consumer price index from May to June.

The increase in the shelter index was largely driven by a 0.5% rise in rent. Another category called owners' equivalent rent, rose 0.4% in June.

There's hope however, that the costs of shelter are moderating. June's increase in the CPI shelter index was an improvement over the 0.6% gain in May.

"This should subside as home price appreciation and real time rental cost increases have cooled," said Nationwide Chief Economist Kathy Bostjancic.

The CPI is one of the broadest measures of inflation, tracking the prices urban consumers pay for a wide range of goods and services, and it's the pace of price increases has been slowing.

The index rose 3% in June over the past 12 months, compared with 4% in May. From May to June, it rose 0.2% compared with a 0.1% month-over-month increase in May.

A year ago, the annualized inflation rate peaked at 9.1%, its highest reading since 1981, and it's been slowly coming closer to the 2% target that the Federal Reserve hopes to achieve by raising interest rates.

While increases in food, energy and other costs have fluctuated since the pandemic, housing costs have been a stickier part of the inflation problem.

The Zillow Observed Rent Index shows asking rents nationwide climbed by $12, or 0.6%, from May to June. That puts the typical asking rent at $2,054, or 4.1% higher than one year ago.

Still, there's been a steady slowdown in rent increases, considering that the Zillow rent index peaked at a record high of 16.2% in February 2022. Zillow also reports that June's 0.6% increase is on par with the average price jump for that month from 2015 to 2019.

Average or not, the rent is still high, with typical rents eclipsing $3,000 a month in several major cities, according to Zillow. When economists talk about inflation moderating, it doesn't mean prices are going down, just not going up as quickly.

Zillow's "typical rents" represent asking rents over time. Median rents are often higher. For instance, the median rent in New York for all property types is now $3,700, which means half the rents there are even higher.

One reason housing costs are rising is because mortgage rates are soaring, with the average mortgage rate around 7%. According to the Mortgage Bankers Association, the average loan balance on a 30-year-fixed mortgage is $726,200.

The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates 10 times since March 2022 to fight inflation, yet those efforts have raised mortgage costs. The Fed's goal is to bring inflation down to 2%, and it is widely expected to raise rates again when it meets July 25-26.

Housing prices will likely continue to bolster inflation. U.S. home prices have soared 40% since 2019, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Schiller U.S. National Index, and they continue to rise. In April, all 20 major metro markets that the index covers reported month-over-month price increases with gains accelerating in 12 markets.

Despite rising interest rates, home prices remain on the rise because of low inventories. Homeowners who purchased before the recent spike in interest rates are less likely to move since a new mortgage would come at a higher monthly cost.

Software, data and analytics firm Black Knight recently reported that home prices hit a record high in May, rising 0.7% nationally. The firm calculated the average monthly mortgage payment to buy a median-priced home now stands at $2,258, the highest payment it has ever recorded.

Home prices had been declining since hitting a peak last year, but not anymore.

"There is no doubt that the housing market has reignited from a home price perspective," Black Knight's vice president of enterprise research Andy Walden said in a statement. "Firming prices have now fully erased the pullback we tracked through the last half of 2022 and lifted the seasonally adjusted Black Knight HPI to a new record high in May."

