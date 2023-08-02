Gasoline prices are on the rise this summer following production cuts at OPEC+ oil producing countries and heat waves that have slowed refining operations.

The national average for a gallon of gasoline was at $3.80 on Wednesday, up almost 9% from $3.50 a month ago, according to a survey by AAA. Gasoline is even more expensive in California, where a gallon goes for more than $5. In Illinois it's over $4. In New York, it's $3.87.

With extreme heat punishing much of the United States and OPEC+ nations insisting on keeping oil production limited — and prices high — through September, gas prices will likely remain elevated throughout the summer.

Higher gasoline prices have forced people to tighten up their driving habits, combining errands and often working from home some days for fewer commutes. The summer heat has also kept more people at home instead of on the road, Gross said.

Prices continue to rise even as consumers try to drive less.

Gasoline prices are on the rise this summer as OPEC+ cuts production. Many stations, like this one in Northbrook, IL, on Aug. 2, are much higher than the national average. Al Lewis

"Demand has been lackluster," said AAA spokesman Andrew Gross. "The famous summer driving season of old hasn't really materialized."

One culprit for the upward pressure on gasoline prices is the group of oil producing nations that make up the OPEC+ cartel. In April, Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ members announced production cuts of 1.16 million barrels per day, beginning in May. Those cuts are now pushing up the price of oil.

West Texas Intermediate Crude, the benchmark for U.S. oil, has risen from about $68 a barrel at the beginning of May to about $79 today. In July, crude prices recorded their biggest monthly gain since January 2022.

Extreme heat in Southern states is also to blame. About half of the nation’s refining capacity is in Louisiana and Texas where temperatures have held around 100 for weeks.

Energy data provider Opis has said the heat has reduced gasoline refining by hundreds of thousands of barrels per day.

Refineries are typically designed to operate between 32 degrees and 95 degrees, and high temperatures can make working with volatile petrochemicals dangerous.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said the heat-related refining slowdown happened as summer gasoline demand peaked and gasoline inventories fell to their lowest level since 2015.

The American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers, which represents refiners, said some outages have hit refiners, "but U.S. refinery utilization rates remain very, very high and we continue to produce more gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and refined products than anywhere else in the world."

The next big factor for gasoline prices is hurricane season, which runs from June 1 through Nov. 30. It has yet to reach its peak and could drive prices even higher with the damage and disruption they typically bring to the oil producing Gulf Coast states.

Hurricane Harvey, in 2017, shut down drillers and refiners for days across Texas and Louisiana, knocking one quarter of the nation's oil refining capacity offline and leading to a nationwide gas shortage. Gas prices jumped 6% in the immediate aftermath of the storm.

De Haan estimates hurricane disruptions could push average gasoline prices this year over $4 a gallon. And even without a significant storm, OPEC+ will continue to drive prices higher through at least the fall.

"I think there's going to be a lot of pressure on the price of oil in the coming months," De Hann said.

Gross, however, said that this summer's heat will eventually cool, and barring a disruptive hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico, gasoline prices may begin to level off. He noted that WTI crude dipped below $80 on Wednesday.

"It's painful right now," he said, "but it's not as painful as it was a year ago."