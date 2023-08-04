Employers Filled Fewer Jobs Than Expected in July, But the Unemployment Rate Still Fell

The nation's economic engines churned out 187,000 jobs in July, the Department of Labor said on Friday, as the economy continues to cool.

That compares to a revised 185,000 jobs in June and the 200,000 that economists were expecting, according to consensus estimates gathered by FactSet.

The unemployment rate dropped in July to 3.5% from 3.6%, in line with expectations. Job gains occurred in health care, social assistance, financial activities, and wholesale trade.

The report is the 31st consecutive month of job gains for the U.S. economy, despite the economic challenges from high inflation, rising interest rates and the Federal Reserve's efforts to cool the economy. Even so, July's gains were well below the 12-month average of 312,000 jobs a month.

"This is exactly what investors wanted – a Goldilocks print, not to hot, not too cold," said Fred Taylor, managing director and partner at Beacon Pointe Advisors' Denver office.

The numbers for both May and June were revised lower by a combined 49,000 jobs. The June count dropped to 185,000 from 209,000 and May dropped to 281,000 from 306,000.

A cooling employment market is what policymakers at the Fed are looking for. In its campaign to quash inflation, the central bank has raised rates 11 times since March 2022, to a 22-year high of 5.25% to 5.5%. Despite its efforts to slow economic activity, growth remained vibrant at 2% in the second quarter and the labor market remains strong.

"This data should give markets confidence that the Fed will not raise rates at their September meeting," Taylor said.

Inflation has dropped precipitously since peaking at over 9% in June 2022, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, which logged in at 3% in June.

Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial Network in Boston, said the drop in the unemployment rate may be due to a labor shortage.

"This might be an early indication that we're starting to run out of workers," he said. "That may be the reason for the slowdown. It isn't so much that there's not demand for labor, but there's simply not enough people available."

Average hourly earnings rose 0.4% for the month to $33.74 in July. That's up 4.4% over the past 12 months. The average work week fell by 0.1 hour to 34.3 hours in July.

The biggest job gains came in health care, with 63,000 jobs for the month. Then came social assistance, with 24,000, financial activities at 19,000, wholesale trade at 18,000, and leisure and hospitality with 17,000 jobs.

Earlier this week, another widely watched report showed that private employers added more jobs than expected in July.

A report released Wednesday from payroll processing firm ADP showed a gain of 324,000 jobs for the month, soundly beating the estimate of 185,000 jobs that economists expected, according to consensus estimates gathered by FactSet.

The two reports often vary widely, as the ADP report doesn't count public-sector jobs while the Labor Department does.