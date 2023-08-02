Private Employers Added More Jobs Than Expected in July in a Resilient Labor Market - The Messenger
Business.
Private Employers Added More Jobs Than Expected in July in a Resilient Labor Market

The Labor Department will release July's employment numbers on Friday

Published
Al Lewis
ADP released its private payroll report on Wednesday. Charday Penn/Getty Images

Private employers in the U.S. added more jobs than expected in July, despite an economy still plagued by high inflation and rising interest rates.

A report released Wednesday from payroll processing firm ADP showed a gain of 324,000 jobs for the month.

That compares to the 185,000 jobs economists expected, according to consensus estimates gathered by FactSet. It also compares to a downwardly revised 455,000 jobs added in May.

"The economy is doing better than expected and a healthy labor market continues to support household spending," said Nela Richardson, ADP's chief economist. "We continue to see a slowdown in pay growth without broad-based job loss."

The labor market has been unexpectedly resilient through a cycle of interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve aimed at slowing the economy to curb inflation. The Fed has raised rates 11 times since March 2022, and a softening in the labor market could mean the central bank won't have to raise further.

In a sign the labor market may be cooling, the report showed annual pay rose 6.2% year-over-year, the slowest gain since November 2021.

Service employment led the gains, with the leisure and hospitality sectors driving growth with 201,000 jobs. Overall, the service side of the economy added 303,000 jobs versus only 21,000 for goods producers.

Rising interest rates contributed to weakness in the manufacturing sector, which shed jobs for the fifth straight month.

Most of the job gains came at companies with fewer than 50 employees: 237,000. Companies with 50 to 499 employees added 138,000, and big companies shed 67,000 jobs.

ADP releases its numbers ahead of the Labor Department’s more closely watched nonfarm payrolls report. Economists expect that report to show a gain of 200,000 jobs in July following a 209,000 increase in June.

The two reports use different methodologies and often vary widely, but the difference was unusually vast in June with the ADP showing 288,000 more jobs than the Labor Department.

The ADP data is based on payrolls from 225,000 establishments and 14 million employees . The Labor Department surveys households and establishments.

