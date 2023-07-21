Here’s Another Reason Why Your Health Care Costs Are Soaring: Private Equity Buyouts - The Messenger
Here’s Another Reason Why Your Health Care Costs Are Soaring: Private Equity Buyouts

Medical costs have been rising faster than the rate of inflation

Al Lewis
Private equity firms are driving up health care costs as they roll up physicians' practices and take over hospitals and nursing homes, according to research published this week.

The BMJ, a peer-reviewed medical trade journal put out by the British Medical Association, published research that aggregated 55 studies examining how private equity buyouts affected health care globally.

The conclusion: "Such ownership is often associated with harmful impacts on costs to patients or payers and mixed to harmful impacts on quality."

Health care costs have risen from 5% of the U.K's gross domestic product in 1963 to 18% in 2021, according to the Peter G. Peterson Foundation.

And over the past 20 years, inflation has averaged 2.5% a year while health care has increased by an average of 3.2%. Today, the U.S. spends twice the average of other wealthy nations on health care yet it does not achieve the best outcomes.

When a private equity firm takes over a health care provider it often results in higher costs for insurance companies, government payers and ultimately patients, the BJM review of research showed.

Prescription Being Paid For by Credit Card
One factor behind soaring health care costs has been private equity buyouts, according to new research.Getty Images

Studies found increased inpatient charges at hospitals, higher quarterly costs at nursing homes, and higher payments to physician practices where private equity was involved.

The research was less conclusive about the effects on quality. "Of the eight studies that included health outcomes, two found beneficial impacts and three found harmful impacts, and in three the findings were neutral," the research said.

However, researchers found that private equity firm owners often cut nursing staff to reduce operating costs. "One of the main impacts on quality associated with PE ownership was a decrease in nurse staffing or a shift to lower nursing skill mix, which could be pursued as a means of keeping operating costs low."

One of the study's lead authors, Joseph Dov Bruch of the University of Chicago, told News Medical Life Sciences that the research was intended to address the explosion of private equity investments in health care providers over the last few decades. There had been no systemic review of this activity, he said.

"Private equity has been made to be a bogeyman," said Bruch. "Evidence suggests it should raise important concerns for patients, but it is a symptom of a health system that is becoming increasingly financialized."

