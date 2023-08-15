You Won’t Believe How Many Music Star Reps Scored Millions in COVID Bailout Money - The Messenger
Business.
You Won’t Believe How Many Music Star Reps Scored Millions in COVID Bailout Money

The list includes some of the biggest Grammy Award winners on the planet. Hint: M***y C***s Is One

Published |Updated
Laura Bratton
Drake: His booking agency hauled in over $2 million from the Small Business Administration.Prince Williams/Wireimage

A chunk of billions of dollars in pandemic aid intended for struggling artists went to the managers, booking agents and tour representatives of music industry celebrities, including Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, country star Eric Church, Drake and Travis Scott, The Messenger has learned.

So-called Shuttered Venue Operators Grants were issued in 2020 and most of 2021 to venues and businesses whose operations were shut down by COVID-19. The program consisted of $16 billion in forgivable grants from the Small Business Administration. Applicants including talent representatives, museum operators and live venue operators could qualify for cash grants of up to 45% of their gross revenue but not exceeding $10 million. 

The funding was meant to help “hard hit” operators, small businesses and employers of local artists, according to the federal agency — but much of it went to talent representatives and booking agencies for established artists with millions of fans.

Insider reported on Aug. 11 that recipients included companies owned by managers for Post Malone, Chris Brown, Nickelback, Lil Wayne, Usher, Smashing Pumpkins and Vampire Weekend. 

Post Malone associates received a notable chunk of the funding — nearly $20 million in total.

London Entertainment, a Los Angeles business owned by the rapper’s manager Dre London, got $9.9 million in July, 2021, according to SBA data reviewed by The Messenger. Meanwhile, Electric Feel, a Miami-based entity owned by Post Malone’s other manager, Austin Rosen, received $10 million in 2021. 

The Messenger discovered that the federal government’s largess extended to a much larger list of names, some of them household names.

Read More

Here are associates of other notable artists who took pandemic funding:

Pop

  • $10 million went to Irving Azoff's Full Stop Management, which represents artists including Gwen Stefani and Harry Styles. The two artists use the same touring company, OTL Presents, which secured an additional $3.86 million.
  • Crush Management, the agency representing Lorde and Miley Cyrus, received $9.44 million. 
  • Direct Management Group representing Katy Perry secured $3.91 million. 
  • Chris Brown’s booking agency Heavy Rotation received $2.7 million.
  • Canadian Singer Shawn Mendes’ manager got $4.84 million.
  • C3 Management, which represents Modest Mouse got $2.6 million. 
  • The touring company for Phoebe Bridgers, High Road Touring, secured $9.7 million.
  • A booking agency, Jay Siegan Presents, for Lana Del Ray, Drake, Alicia Keys, G-Eazy, SZA and more was granted $2.18 million.

Rap

  • Forward Artist Management representing Wu-Tang Clan got $4.96 million.
  • Cara Lewis Group, which represents Travis Scott, Khalid and Pusha-T received $10 million.

Rock & Oldies

  • Red Light Management representing the Dave Matthews Band and Tom Petty, among others, secured $10 million.
  • Gary Osier Presents, the booking agency for classic rock bands from Steely Dan to The Temptations and ZZ Top secured $10 million.
  • Artist Group International, the company representing artists such as Neil Young and Rod Stewart received $9.86.
  • 21st Century Artists, representing The Commodores and The Spinners, got $1.24 million.
  • Barry Manilow’s trademark Hastings, Clayton & Tucker Inc. was granted $5.17 million

Country

  • An entity owned by Eric Church’s manager was awarded $4.17 million. The management company under which his manager John Peets operates, Q Prime, secured an additional $9.22 million.
  • Starstruck Management representing Blake Shelton got $9.54 million.
  • Sandbox Entertainment, which manages Faith Hill and Kacey Musgraves, was granted $5.1 million.
  • Luke Bryan’s manager secured $4.19 million.
  • The management company representing Luke Combs, Make Wake Artists, secured $2.53 million.

Indie & Alternative

  • 7S, representing Big Something and Tennis, got $2.24 million.
  • The touring company for Big Thief, Ground Control Touring, received $4.96 million.
  • The touring company for Phoebe Bridgers, which secured nearly $10 million, also represents artists including Aimee Mann, Alabama Shakes, the Bahamas, Mitski and Wilco.
  • Imagine Dragons manager Mac Reynolds got $4.89 million.

The Small Business Administration disbursed roughly $1.2 trillion in pandemic assistance in 2020 and 2021 for Paycheck Protection Program Loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans. The agency estimates some $200 billion, or 17% of the total, was paid to fraudsters. It did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment about the Shuttered Venue Operators Grants.

