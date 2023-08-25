Heineken Completes Sale of Russia Operations for 1 Euro

Dutch beer maker Heineken announced Friday that it had completed its withdrawal from Russia — at a loss of 300 million euros, or $324 million.
Heineken sold its Russia operations to Arnest Group — the country’s largest manufacturer of cosmetic and cleaning products — for just one euro. Arnest Group has purchased other companies looking to end ties with the nation following its invasion of Ukraine. The manufacturer purchased three Russian plants from Ball Corporation, an American beverage packaging company, in September 2022.
Heineken had committed to ending its operations in Russia in March 2022, at which point it was already incurring losses, according to the company. But like other businesses, Heineken’s exit was slow. As of November 2022, only 8.5% of countries in the European Union and G7 had shed one or more subsidiaries in the country, according to a study.
“Recent developments demonstrate the significant challenges faced by large manufacturing companies in exiting Russia,” said CEO Dolf van den Brink in the company’s press release Friday. Because food and beverage companies weren’t subject to Russian sanctions, a withdrawal could be considered “intentional bankruptcy,” said Heineken in a past Q&A about its exit plan. That would bring about “risks of prosecution and nationalisation,” according to the Dutch beer company.
The company said its financial outlook for 2023, during which it expects profits to remain stable or generate mid-single-digit growth, remains unchanged. Heineken’s 1,800 employees in Russia were provided three-year employment guarantees by Arnest.
“While it took much longer than we had hoped, this transaction secures the livelihoods of our employees and allows us to exit the country in a responsible manner,” Van den Brink said.
- Coca-Cola Is Finished Raising Prices — For Now, Russia Exit Hurts Global Sales
- Peet’s Coffee Owner Gets Candid On Doing Business With Russia
- Yale Researchers Say Hundreds of Western Companies Remain in Russia
- Maui Wildfire Search and Rescue Operations are 78% Complete: FEMA Administrator
- ‘Barbie’ Hits $1 Billion in Global Ticket Sales
- NWSL’s Chicago Red Stars to Have New Ownership Group Led By Laura Ricketts
- 3M May Settle Defective Earplugs Lawsuits for Over $5.5 BillionBusiness
- Lesson From Maui: The US Grid Needs Trillions in Upgrades to Survive Climate ChangeBusiness
- Rurals Economies Dread Closure of Tyson Foods Production FacilitiesBusiness
- ‘Gran Turismo’ on Track to Take Over Top Spot at Domestic Box Office, ‘Barbie’ Close in SecondBusiness
- The Bargain-Hunting American Shopper Is BackBusiness
- Tipping Resentment Is Rampant Now That Even the Corner Store Wants an Extra Buck or TwoBusiness
- Alcohol Without the Hangover? One UK Company Thinks It Has the AnswerBusiness
- OnlyFans Sued for Alleged Use of Third-Party Services, Raising Questions of Authenticity With SubscribersBusiness
- Tiger Global Claims Misinformation Attack Includes Fake ‘New Yorker’ ArticleBusiness
- Insurers Should Brace for Up to $200 Billion in Annual Hurricane DamagesBusiness
- Surging Home Insurance Premiums Are Dragging on Home Sales, Especially in California and FloridaBusiness
- Shares of Twinkies Maker Soar on News of Potential SaleBusiness