Heineken Completes Sale of Russia Operations for 1 Euro



Dutch beer maker Heineken announced Friday that it had completed its withdrawal from Russia — at a loss of 300 million euros, or $324 million.

Heineken sold its Russia operations to Arnest Group — the country’s largest manufacturer of cosmetic and cleaning products — for just one euro. Arnest Group has purchased other companies looking to end ties with the nation following its invasion of Ukraine. The manufacturer purchased three Russian plants from Ball Corporation, an American beverage packaging company, in September 2022.

Heineken had committed to ending its operations in Russia in March 2022, at which point it was already incurring losses, according to the company. But like other businesses, Heineken’s exit was slow. As of November 2022, only 8.5% of countries in the European Union and G7 had shed one or more subsidiaries in the country, according to a study.

“Recent developments demonstrate the significant challenges faced by large manufacturing companies in exiting Russia,” said CEO Dolf van den Brink in the company’s press release Friday. Because food and beverage companies weren’t subject to Russian sanctions, a withdrawal could be considered “intentional bankruptcy,” said Heineken in a past Q&A about its exit plan. That would bring about “risks of prosecution and nationalisation,” according to the Dutch beer company.

The company said its financial outlook for 2023, during which it expects profits to remain stable or generate mid-single-digit growth, remains unchanged. Heineken’s 1,800 employees in Russia were provided three-year employment guarantees by Arnest.

“While it took much longer than we had hoped, this transaction secures the livelihoods of our employees and allows us to exit the country in a responsible manner,” Van den Brink said.