Healthcare Sector Leads Hiring in US Jobs Report
The sector accounted for over one third of the 187,000 jobs added in July
Over one third of the 187,000 new jobs added to the U.S. economy in July were in the healthcare field, according the July jobs report released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics Friday morning.
Health care added 63,000 jobs, higher than the sector’s average monthly gain of 51,000 over the last 12 months. Most of the industry’s new jobs were in ambulatory care, followed by jobs in hospitals and those in nursing and residential care facilities.
“That’s likely to slow now that healthcare employment is well ahead of pre-pandemic levels,” Preston Caldwell, senior U.S. economist at Morningstar, said in a note.
The healthcare industry faced recruitment problems during the Great Resignation after 333,942 healthcare workers left their jobs in 2021, according to Definitive Healthcare data. About half of these workers were physicians.
While healthcare jobs overall have more than recovered from their pandemic-era shortages, high-skilled, specialized jobs still face upcoming shortages. The U.S. is expected to see a shortfall of up to 124,000 physicians by 2024, according to the American Medical Association.
The overall economy added fewer jobs than expected in July, but the unemployment rate still dropped from 3.5% from 3.6%. Other industries that added jobs were financial activities and wholesale trade.
