Hawaiian Electric Shares Hit 52-Week Low As Investors Fear Looming Bankruptcy - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Hawaiian Electric Shares Hit 52-Week Low As Investors Fear Looming Bankruptcy

The utility is being blamed for sparking the wildfire that's killed at least 111

Published |Updated
Al Lewis
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

The stock of Hawaiian Electric, the power company blamed for sparking wildfires that killed at least 111, hit a 52-week low Thursday as the company reportedly meets with bankruptcy specialists.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric plummeted more than 15% to around $12 a share by Thursday's market close. Shares had been plunging since the fire erupted on Aug. 8 and are now down by more than 71% so far this year.

On Tuesday, S&P Global downgraded Hawaiian Electric's debt to junk bond status and has placed it on negative credit watch for potentially further downgrades.

An emergency worker conducts a search Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in property destroyed by wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii.
An emergency worker conducts searches property destroyed by wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii. The fire's death toll has reached 111 so far.Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP

Investors are worried the company will follow that path of California's PG&E, which filed for bankruptcy after sparking costly wildfires across that state in 2017 and 2018. Earlier today, The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed sources, reported that Hawaiian Electric is in talks with firms that specialize in restructuring advisory.

Its stock was already dropping following a barrage of lawsuits pinning responsibility for the fire on the utility as well as an investigation from the state's attorney general. Reports suggest the company knew it needed more preventative measures but did little to take them.

The fire's death toll now totals 111, making it the deadliest wildfire in U.S. history, and is expected to rise with more than 1,000 people still unaccounted for.

Read More

“No one has ever seen this that is alive today – not this size, not this number, not this volume,” Maui Police Chief John Pelletier told CNN. “And we’re not done.”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.