Hawaiian Electric Scrambles For Cash As Legal Woes Mount Following Deadly Fire

Embattled Hawaiian Electric is slashing its dividend and tapping revolving credit lines to raise cash following the Aug. 8 fire that destroyed the West Maui town of Lahaina.
In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the utility said parent company Hawaiian Electric Industries drew $170 million and subsidiary Hawaiian Electric drew $200 million from their existing unsecured revolving credit facilities. The proceeds will be invested in highly liquid, short-term investments, Hawaiian Electric said.
The company also said it was suspending its dividend beginning in the third quarter of 2023.
"We are proactively strengthening our balance sheets as Hawaiian Electric continues providing reliable service to our customers and supporting the recovery in Maui," the filing said.
Separately on Thursday, Maui County filed a lawsuit against Hawaiian Electric, accusing the utility of negligence for failing to power down their electrical equipment, despite weather warnings from the National Weather Service. The utility was already facing a barrage of other lawsuits blaming it for the fire.
Shares of Hawaiian Electric tumbled another 2% on Thursday, and are now down nearly 72% year-to-date.
Shareholders fear the company is headed for bankruptcy, like the one Pacific Gas & Electric filed after sparking costly wildfires across California in 2017 and 2018. Hawaiian Electric has said it hopes to avoid bankruptcy, but its cash needs are mounting amid the destruction.
At least 110 people died in what has been the deadliest wildfire in U.S. history. The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Pacific Disaster Center estimate it may cost over $5.5 billion, to rebuild structures destroyed in the fire.
