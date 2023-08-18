Hawaiian Electric Says it Hopes to Avoid Bankruptcy

Hawaiian Electric, the utility blamed for the deadliest wildfire in U.S. history, told investors it hopes to avoid bankruptcy, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

At the same time, it confirmed reports that it's been meeting with restructuring advisors if it should need to seek bankruptcy protection.

"Like any company in this situation would do, and as we do in the normal course of business, we are seeking advice from various experts," the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. "This is part of prudent scenario planning. The goal is not to restructure the company but to endure as a financially strong utility that Maui and this state need."

Earlier this week, The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed sources, reported that Hawaiian Electric is in talks with firms that specialize in restructuring advisory. Restructuring advisors are generally hired when a company wants to use bankruptcy laws to shed debt and reorganize.

The company's stock hit a 52-week low on Thursday as investors feared the utility will go the way of California's PG&E, which filed for bankruptcy protection in 2019 after its aging transmission lines ignited the Camp Fire that killed about 85 people.

The company is facing a barrage of lawsuits pinning its with responsibility for the fire, as well as an investigation from the state's attorney general.

On Friday, Moody's Investor Services downgraded the utility's credit rating to junk bond status. "The downgrade is prompted by the heightened uncertainty facing the company that could result in significant financial liabilities if the utility is found to be at fault," said Nati Martel, Moody's senior analyst.

"Federal and local authorities have put out an initial estimate of the cost of rebuilding in the areas affected in Maui of around $5.5 billion," Moody's wrote in its downgrade. "If Hawaiian Electric is found liable for even a portion of these costs or responsible for fatalities attributed to the fires, the liabilities could far exceed the financial resources of a utility with $3.4 billion of revenues."

The Moody's downgrade followed another from S&P Global on Tuesday.

The stock was moving higher in early morning trading on Friday, following the filing.

The death toll on the Hawaiian island of Maui has climbed to more than 110 and more than 1,000 people are still not accounted for, emergency responders say.

In it's filing, Hawaiian Electric said power has been restored to more than 80% of customers who have been without electricity since last week. But as of Thursday, about 1,900 customers in West Maui remained without electricity. "This number does not include the estimated 2,600 homes and businesses that were destroyed, which represent less than 1% of Hawaiian Electric’s customers," the company said.

The company also noted:

More than 400 employees and contractors are working around the clock to bring power back to communities in West Maui and Upcountry Maui. They are replacing poles and other equipment damaged by the fires and high winds.

The company is suspending bills for about 18,000 customers in affected areas.

The company does not believe it would be subject to inverse condemnation, a process by which damaged parties could claim its assets, a legal situation that PG&E faced in California. "Unlike in California, there is no precedent in Hawai‘i applying inverse condemnation to a private party like an investor-owned utility," the company said.

There's no public safety power shutoff program. "Like many utilities, a power shutoff program is not part of Hawaiian Electric’s high-wind management protocols."

"In times of crisis, Hawai‘i always comes together, and Hawaiian Electric will continue to stand by our Maui ‘ohana, friends, colleagues and neighbors," Hawaiian Electric CEO Shelee Kimura said in a letter accompanying the filing. "Our company has responded to nearly every kind of natural disaster and we are committed to working with so many others to rebuild from this tragedy today, tomorrow and into the future, no matter how long it takes."