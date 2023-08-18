Hawaii Banks Encouraged to Modify Loans, Relax Lending Terms by Federal Bank Regulators
Borrowers affected by the wildfires need looser lending terms
Federal and state bank regulators are relaxing rules for financial institutions affected by recent wildfires in Hawaii, allowing them to more easily modify loans and lend money, the Federal Reserve, FDIC and other regulators said in a joint statement Thursday.
The regulators said they will work with banks on lending, setting up temporary facilities and meeting reporting requirements.
Bank examiners won't scrutinize altered or adjusted loans and are encouraging financial institutions to work constructively with borrowers affected by the wildfires.
The agencies will also expedite requests to set up temporary offices. A phone call will be enough to start the approval process, according to the statement.
The agencies also won't fine banks who can not meet publishing and reporting requirements at this time. Banks should contact their primary regulator to discuss their situation.
The other agencies included in the joint statement are the Hawaii Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, the National Credit Union Administration, and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
