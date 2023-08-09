Harvard Professor Quits Oil Giant’s Board After Heat from Student Activists

A Harvard environmental law professor targeted by student climate activists has resigned from her $350,000-a-year seat on the ConocoPhillips board of directors.

Jody Freeman, who has helped guide the Houston-based oil giant since 2012, resigned on Aug. 3, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Earlier this year, she drew the scrutiny of a student group called Fossil Fuel Divest Harvard after ConocoPhillips won a approval for controversial drilling project in Alaska.

Freeman said on her personal website that she resigned to "make space for some new opportunities." She did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Messenger.

Freeman is the founding director of Harvard’s environmental and energy law program and has been an adviser to the Obama and Biden administrations on energy and climate change.

Her ConocoPhillips compensation last year totaled $367,584 and included $147,500 in cash and 220,084 in stock awards, according to the company's most recent proxy statement.

In March, Fossil Fuel Divest Harvard published an open letter to Freeman demanding her resignation from ConocoPhillips, citing the oil company's $8 billion Willow Project, which was approved by the Biden administration and is predicted to produce up to 576 million barrels of oil over the next 30 years.

The group has complained that the decades-long drilling project would devastate undisturbed Arctic land and push ConocoPhillips further from climate goals.

"You have justified your position as helping reform ConocoPhillips from the inside. The Willow Project makes clear that this isn’t working," the letter said. "At a certain point, it is important to ask yourself whether you are being used."

In April, the Guardian reported that Freeman lobbied the SEC on behalf of ConocoPhillips, calling it a conflict-of-interest given her position as a leading environmental attorney. The Guardian said the student activist group provided it with emails for its investigation into Freeman's lobbying effort.

Also in April, a Washington Post story about the looming controversy noted that ConocoPhillips expanded its oil and gas production during Freeman's tenure.

Fossil Fuel Divest Harvard took a victory lap on its website for Freeman's resignation, but said its race is far from the finish line.

"We also recognize that the overarching issue of placing profits over people still runs rampant on Harvard’s campus," the group said in a post on Medium. "There is still much to be done before Harvard can truly consider itself a climate leader."

"I learned a lot from my decade-long board service, think I made a positive difference, and am glad I did it," Freeman wrote on her website. "I will continue to engage in work beyond the university to address climate change and promote clean energy."