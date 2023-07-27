Harley Davidson Sales Struggle As Demand for E-Bikes Plummets

Harley Davidson's operating profits declined 20% in the second quarter as demand for its new E-bikes plummeted and overall motorcycle sales in Europe fell.

Shipments of Harley motorcycles decreased 10% to 42,900 in the second quarter from 47,900 in the same period in 2022, according to the company's earnings report released Thursday.

Its E-bike segment, LiveWire, suffered an operating loss of $32 million as it invests in development of Harley's upcoming Del Mar motorcycle. Sales of the LiveWire E-bike fell 85% to just 33,000 from 225,000 in the same period in 2022.

LiveWire’s operating loss “was in line with our expectations,” Jonathan Root, Harley Davidson's Chief Financial Officer, said on a call with analysts.

Sales volumes of the LiveWire ONE were hampered because riders were waiting for the release of the company’s latest e-bike, the Del Mar, said LiveWire's CEO, Karim Donnez. The model's launch was delayed earlier this year.

“I believe LiveWire is poised to have a massive impact into the electrification of the industry,” said Donnez, adding that the latest Del Mar model is moving into production and will soon launch in Europe.

The classic American motorcycle company based in Milwaukee also showed signs of trouble last month when it announced a production suspension due to problems with braking systems on past models.

Sales suffered in Europe, declining 6% to 8,100 bikes sold in the three months ending July 27 from 8,700 in the same period last year. In North America, sales were relatively unchanged, bumping up 1%. Sales were pushed down by the discontinuation of the popular Sportster model late last year.

"We are confident in our ability to navigate near-term headwinds and remain optimistic on the future," Jochen Zeitz, chairman and CEO of Harley-Davidson, said in the company's earnings report.

Total revenue for the Harley Davidson Motor Company slid 4% to about $1.2 billion during the second quarter from $1.25 billion during the same period last year.

The company's shares rose 5.5% in morning trading despite mostly bad news from Harley. The boon could be driven by Harley's assurance to investors and analysts that the Del Mar launch is back on track. Still, shares are down 3.65% from the beginning of this year.

Another bright spot — demand for Harley Davidsons showed a notable increase in Asia, with sales jumping 24%.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.