Harley Davidson Lowers Projections Again for Deliveries of Its New Electric Motorcycle

Production of Harley Davidson’s new e-bike, the Del Mar, is “back on track,” Karim Donnez, the CEO of the company’s e-bike segment LiveWire, assured analysts Thursday on an earnings call.

Even though Donnez assured investors and analysts that the new S2 Del Mar will be on the road soon, finding riders after may be tougher than anticipated.

Harley Davidson further lowered its expectations for shipments of the model in 2023 to a range between 600 and 1,000 e-bikes, according to estimates provided to The Messenger by the company Thursday. In February, the company's forecast for shipments of the model — initially projected at 7,000 — was slashed to a range of 750 to 2,000, according to press reports.

The S2 Del Mar’s retail launch was pushed back earlier this year. “We got a bit delayed on the start of production,” admitted Donnez.

The delays cost the company handsomely, with demand for the existing LiveWire ONE model dropping as customers anticipated the release of the Del Mar.

LiveWire’s revenue dropped a whopping 44% to $7 million during the second quarter vs. the same period in 2022, according to Harley Davidson’s earnings report. The Harley Davidson spinoff also suffered an operating loss of $32 million because of spending associated with the new bike’s product development and launch.

The S2 Del Mar is expected to be much more successful than the LiveWire ONE because of its lower price point, according to EV magazine Electrek.

The LiveWire ONE currently costs $22,799. The new Del Mar model will retail for $15,499 and can get up to a speed of 103 miles an hour, according to Harley Davidson’s website.

Sales will be focused in the U.S. for 2023, but a launch is also planned in Europe for the third quarter. Harley said it will focus its Europe sales in four ‘priority’ countries — France, Germany, the U.K. and Netherlands.

The bike is available in three colors – black, navy and gray.

Harley-Davidson's shares were up 1.54% to $38.25 in afternoon trading.