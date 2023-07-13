Half the Luxury Condos in a Hudson Yards Trophy Building in Manhattan Are Still Unsold: Report

Roughly 1 in 2 apartments in a luxury tower on Manhattan’s far West Side remain unsold, the victim of declining high-ticket property sales across the borough, according to an analysis Thursday by The Wall Street Journal.

The lavish building at 35 Hudson Yards, a mix of restaurants, shops and apartments that’s owned by New York-based developer Related Companies, has struggled to fill its 143 units. Condos were initially priced at a minimum of $5 million for a two-bedroom unit and $59 million for a penthouse, but active listings now have discounts of up to 50%.

Luxury apartments have struggled across Manhattan, with the number of sales closed in the second quarter plunging 39.6% from the same period last year, The Journal said. That leaves a lot of room for potential buyers to negotiate.

Meanwhile, what Zillow calls "typical" property sales are relatively high. Last year, sellers in the city regained an upper hand after a pandemic-driven downturn and are now getting 96.5% of their asking price, data from the Zillow-owned New York City housing app StreetEasy showed. Asking prices for units rose to a record median of $1.088 million in June, according to StreetEasy. "Typical" home sales are calculated using Zillow's Home Value Index, which takes into account monthly changes in pricing.

Related Companies officially launched the Hudson Yards project in 2012. By 2019, the nation’s largest private real estate and urban development project had converted an old rail yard dating back to 1849 into a set of gleaming residential and shopping towers, with luxury stores from Rolex to Tiffany’s. Its “Vessel,” a 150-foot walkable sculpture that resembles a funnel-shaped hive, immediately became a tourist hot spot.

But the company’s hopes for an elite neighborhood never fully materialized. The Hudson Yards project is like “a big Broadway show that just never took off,” Donna Olshan, a Manhattan real estate agent, told The Journal.

Suicides at the area’s marquee tourist attraction, the Vessel, and Related Companies’ plans to build a casino have driven down buyers’ interest, the paper said.

While prices have plunged at the half-empty 35 Hudson Yards tower, residents at the development’s other condo building — the initially popular 15 Hudson Yards — are struggling to re-list their homes at or above their initial price.

National real estate trends mirror Hudson Yards’ woes, though less dramatically. Nearly 40% of homes nationwide sold below their listing prices in June, according to data from Redfin. Median home prices nationwide are slightly down — in June, 0.61% below year-ago levels — but remain higher than pre-pandemic prices in 2019.