Ground Handlers At London’s Gatwick Airport Set Strike Date

Some 950 ground handlers at Gatwick Airport, members of the Unite Union, are preparing for an eight-day strike later this summer.

The job action that will run over two weekends, from July 28 to August 1 and then from August 4 to August 8. Major airlines including British Airways, Ryanair and easyJet may see their services affected.

A representative from easyJet told The Messenger that the carrier is "extremely disappointed" to hear about the action. The airline also noted that "more talks between our ground handler DHL and Unite are taking place early next week to try and resolve the issue." A Wizz Air spokesperson said the company is "doing everything within our control to limit disruptions for passengers" WestJet also told The Messenger in a statement that they are aware of the potential strike.

British Airlines said in a statement to The Messenger, the company's ground handling agent "is surprised by Unite's announcement, given the constructive conversations they've had this week. It is continuing to work with the Union."

The handlers work across four companies, ASC, Menzies Aviation, GGS and DHL Services, and a majority of them make under $16 (12 pounds) an hour.

The union's regional officer, Dominic Rothwell, said that a “strike action will inevitably cause severe delays, disruption and cancellations across Gatwick’s operations, but this dispute is entirely of the companies own making.”

The job action will take place over two high-volume weekends when summer travel is at already high levels, according to Bloomberg. More than 4,440 outgoing flights are scheduled at Gatwick over the days of the strike, Bloomberg said, referencing data by Cirium.

Gatwick has major delays even when it's not dealing with a possible strike. The U.K.'s third busiest airport has one of the worst on-time records in Europe, with 54% of departing flights showing delays, according to AirHelp data cited by Bloomberg.

A spokesperson for the airport said, “London Gatwick will support the airlines affected, who hold the contracts with the third-party ground handling and check-in companies, with their contingency plans to ensure that as many flights as possible operate as scheduled.”

The airlines most likely to be affected, Ryanair and TUI did not immediately reply to requests for comment.