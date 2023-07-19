Grocery Prices Could Drop a Bit Thanks to Bumper Crops of Corn, Wheat, Soybean

Driven by increased supply, the prices of ubiquitous crops like corn, wheat and soybeans are down compared with last year and are expected to keep falling. That means grocery shoppers could see slightly lower bills.

In May the U.S. Department of Agriculture projected a record-high corn crop of more than 15.3 billion bushels in 2023, up 11% from 2022. Soybeans and wheat yields are also on pace to increase, according to USDA projections.

“Anything that sustains that forecast will send prices lower,” said Bernt Nelson, an American Farm Bureau Federation economist.

The USDA is projecting a record corn harvest in 2023, putting downward pressure on commodity prices. Per Breiehagen/Getty Images

Consumers battered by inflation in recent years are no doubt looking forward to smaller totals at the checkout counter, but farmers who grow crops and depend on strong commodity prices worry that revenue will not cover expenses this year.

“There's always that concern, even in a good year,” said Brent Cheyne, who operates a wheat, alfalfa and cattle farm nestled at the western edge of the High Desert in south central Oregon. “But that is a great concern this year.”

As of Wednesday, the price of corn was $5.28 per bushel. Research from the University of Illinois determined the breakeven price for corn is $5.34 per bushel this year. The lowest price in 2022 was $5.62 when the University of Illinois said the breakeven price was $4.76.

Farmers have ways to save money, such as purchasing in bulk in advance of the growing season when discounts are available, said Megan Dwyer, who operates a 700-acre farm in the Coal Valley in northwest Illinois.

“But you’re still buying inputs at retail price and selling the product at wholesale,” she said.

Smoother Supply Chains

Supply chain snags sent commodity prices soaring at the height of the pandemic. Corn, for example, reached $7.32 per bushel in 2021. While supply chain problems persist, they’ve improved recently, experts say

Smoother supply chains, in concert with strong projections for this year’s harvest — supported by favorable weather — have pushed prices lower.

Farmers also planted more seeds in response to 2021 and 2022 commodity prices, resulting in additional acreage dedicated to wheat, corn and soybeans in 2023, said Chad Hart, an economist for Iowa State’s agricultural extension service.

“A farmer is like any other businessman: when they see higher prices, they want to produce more,” he said. But the tactic backfired as the extra acreage put downward pressure on commodities, he said.

The numbers on the price tags glued below rows of food products on grocery store shelves will likely drop, experts say. But commodity costs are only a fraction of the total costs of most goods, which means changes won’t be noticeable, especially on foods that have multiple ingredients or products that take a circuitous route to those shelves.

“The more processed the food product is, the lower the farmers’ share,” said David Ortega, a food economist and associate professor at Michigan State.

For every dollar you spend on groceries, around 15 cents goes to the farmer, according to USDA data.

“That means 85 cents sort of falls in between the farmer and what we pay,” Hart said. “Farm prices have a little influence, but they're fairly small.”

Once harvested, crops must be shipped, processed, packaged and then shipped again, all of which adds value to the final product, he said.

The impact of commodity prices changes depend on the product, stressed Michael Langemeier, a professor of agricultural economics at Purdue who studies the cost of production.

“Wheat would be more direct,” he said. Since much of the nation’s wheat is used for flour, that means wheat prices can move the cost of bread, Langemeier said.

Sticky Retail Prices

Experts also warned that high costs are stubborn.“ (Retail) prices tend to be very sticky,” Ortega said. “They rise fast and they take a while to come down.”

Between nine months to a year can pass before commodity costs are reflected in price tags, said Michael Swanson, chief agricultural economist for Wells Fargo.

On the agricultural side of the equation, inflation is still pushing up the price of goods farmers depend on.

Fertilizer prices surged to $247 per acre for corn and soybeans in 2022 from $175 per acre the previous year, according to a University of Illinois assessment. Farmers say those costs have fallen this year but remain high compared with historical figures.

Unlike a shop owner, a farmer can’t charge more for their crops to offset inflation because the price of commodities like corn, soybeans and wheat are set by markets. “The farmer is a price taker,” Nelson said. “They’re really at the mercy of the market.”

To be clear, some farmers benefit from low commodity prices. Much of the nation’s corn is turned into feed cattle, meaning the lower corn prices go, the lower the costs for cattle farmers.

But crop farmers are staring at balance sheets that are threatening to sink into the red and growers can hedge against commodity price drops in limited ways. “We grow corn, soybeans, hay and cattle,” Dwyer said. “Hopefully at least one of those makes money.”

In fact, the nation’s food producers have few viable options when revenue drops and input prices rise. “You can quit, or you can suck it up, sharpen your pencil and figure out how you're going to survive another year until hopefully everything irons out,” Cheyne said.

Growers say they can hold off on infrastructure and equipment upgrades — sacrificing future profits in the process — or make cost-of-living adjustments, Dwyer and Cheyne said.

“You're going to have to figure out what you want and what you need, and focus on the needs and forget about the wants,” Cheyne said.

Safety-net programs are available, but experts say those programs only help farmers break even.

Unforeseen Risks

In the meantime, experts note commodity price projections are not etched in stone. Any number of unforeseen circumstances could stifle supplies and send prices higher.

"Quite a bit of yield is still dependent on the weather, and it's really difficult right now to gauge what the actual corn and soybean yields are going to be," Langemeier said.

And geopolitical conflicts could stymie supplies.

For example, Russia said Monday it would not renew an agreement to allow Ukraine — a country sometimes called the World’s Breadbasket — to ship wheat through the Black Sea. International negotiators are working to restore the deal, but wheat prices could skyrocket if they fail.

Weather can also affect agriculture in ways not immediately apparent.

Dwyer said much of her crops are shipped by barge, meaning dried-out rivers would be devastating to her business.

“It’s still a very volatile market,” Dwyer said.