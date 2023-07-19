GOP Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s Investment Firm Rolls Back Anti-Woke Rhetoric 

The investment firm founded by Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is rolling back the anti-woke rhetoric that garnered attention in a bid to appeal to a wider audience, according to Semafor. Ramaswamy, who’s been labeled the “CEO of Anti-Woke, Inc.” by The New Yorker, has embraced nationalism and anti-woke rhetoric on the campaign trail and in dozens of media appearances.

The firm, Strive Asset Management, is seen as “political over investment oriented,” which has turned away some investors and limited its growth, according to a letter to investors last month viewed by Semafor.

In 2021, after stepping down from his role at a pharmaceutical company he created, Ramaswamy co-founded Strive as an investment firm designed to counter environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG). Broadly speaking, ESG is an approach to investment that recommends taking the environmental, social and political impact into account before investing.

Investors who use one or more ESG criteria collectively controlled $8.4 trillion in U.S.-domiciled assets in 2022, according to the US SIF: The Sustainable Investment Forum.

Republican lawmakers in the House of Representatives recently launched “E.S.G. Month,” a series of hearings on 18 bills targeted at ESG and the Securities and Exchange Commission. House Financial Services Committee Chairman Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) declared that “It’s time to get politics out of corporate boardrooms and discourage financial regulation from being weaponized to drive far-left environmental and social policy,” according to The New York Times.

While Ramaswamy is continuing his anti-ESG crusade on the campaign trail, Strive’s new CEO Matt Cole is starting to turn the investment firm away from being overtly-political. Although Cole, who spent 16 years at the CalPERS pension fund, is strictly anti-ESG, he sees it as more of an investing disagreement than a “culture war.”

“Don’t get me wrong. We believe that shareholders are more important than other stakeholders,” Cole told Semafor. “And we do think the corporate ESG movement has been value-destructive and politically motivated. It started with ‘don’t hire slave labor in China’ and now it’s become something else.”

Under Cole, Strive is turning to focus more on its goal of being “an activist investor” for shareholder value, as he put it in an interview in May. The CEO emphasized Strive’s largest fund, which invests in U.S. energy companies and pushes for drilling oil until it’s no longer profitable, as an example of this.

If the oil industry experiences a $600 billion shortfall in oil and gas investment, as JPMorgan analysts predict will happen by 2030, Cole told Semafor he’d pull away from hill drilling.

“In 20 years, I highly doubt that Strive’s position would be oil companies should be drilling more,” Cole said.