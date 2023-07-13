GOP Attorneys General Tell Fortune 100 Companies to End ‘Unlawful’ Diversity Hiring
The AGs warned companies against using 'unlawful race-based quotas' in hiring practices
Republican attorneys general from 13 states sent a letter Thursday to the nation's largest companies warning that treating people differently based on the color of their skin is illegal and wrong.
"We urge you to immediately cease any unlawful race-based quotas or preferences your company has adopted for its employment and contracting practices," the letter reads. "If you choose not to do so, know that you will be held accountable — sooner rather than later — for your decision to continue treating people differently because of the color of their skin."
The letter went to all of the Fortune 100 companies — including Apple, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, Facebook and Target — and comes in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision last month declaring affirmative action in college admissions unconstitutional.
“The Supreme Court’s recent decision should place every employer and contractor on notice of the illegality of racial quotas and race-based preferences in employment and contracting practices,” the letter read.
The AGs took specific aim at corporate diversity, equity and inclusion programs, commonly known as DEI, and their letter reflects long-held conservative beliefs that hiring or promoting people of color may come at the expense of others.
"Responsible corporations interested in supporting underprivileged individuals and communities can find many lawful outlets to do so," the letter read. "But drawing crude lines based on skin color is not a lawful outlet, and it hurts more than it helps."
Attorneys general from Kansas and Tennessee were the lead signatories on the letter, followed by AGs from Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, South Carolina and West Virginia.
