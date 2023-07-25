Goldman Stock Downgraded by Citi

Citigroup downgraded Goldman Sachs' shares from a "buy" to a "neutral" rating on Monday, saying the firm's profit projections were too optimistic, according to CNBC.

Citi analysts led by Keith Horowitz attributed the downgrade to doubt about some of Goldman's long-term plans. The firm's goal of 15% to 17% return on tangible common equity (ROTCE), a common measure of a financial institution's profitability, may be unrealistic, Horowitz said.

Investor returns are likely to fall closer to the lower end of Goldman's forecasts, he said.

"The uncertainty of executing on its longer term initiatives leads us to see more balanced risk/reward for the stock at these levels," Horowitz wrote.

Citi, however, raised its price target for the investment bank from $370 to $400. Its shares have gained 5% this year, closing Monday at $358.93.

In its second-quarter earnings report last week, Goldman said revenue for the quarter fell 8% to $10.9 billion dollars, from $11.86 billion from the second quarter of 2022.

The firm earned $3.08 a share, missing Wall Street expectations of $3.16, according to data compiled by FactSet.

The firm has retreated from consumer banking under CEO David Solomon.