Goldman Stock Downgraded by Citi

Citigroup downgraded Goldman Sachs' shares from a "buy" to a "neutral" rating on Monday, saying the firm's profit projections were too optimistic, according to CNBC.
Citi analysts led by Keith Horowitz attributed the downgrade to doubt about some of Goldman's long-term plans. The firm's goal of 15% to 17% return on tangible common equity (ROTCE), a common measure of a financial institution's profitability, may be unrealistic, Horowitz said.
Investor returns are likely to fall closer to the lower end of Goldman's forecasts, he said.
"The uncertainty of executing on its longer term initiatives leads us to see more balanced risk/reward for the stock at these levels," Horowitz wrote.
- Chinese Tech Shares Drop After Goldman Downgrades Growth Outlook
- Target’s Shares to Continue Slide as JPMorgan Downgrades Stock
- Target’s Stock is Downgraded Over Student Loan Repayments
- Goldman Upgrades Netflix Stock
- Global Stocks Continue to Slide, Treasury Yields Rise as Investors React to Fitch Downgrade
Citi, however, raised its price target for the investment bank from $370 to $400. Its shares have gained 5% this year, closing Monday at $358.93.
In its second-quarter earnings report last week, Goldman said revenue for the quarter fell 8% to $10.9 billion dollars, from $11.86 billion from the second quarter of 2022.
The firm earned $3.08 a share, missing Wall Street expectations of $3.16, according to data compiled by FactSet.
The firm has retreated from consumer banking under CEO David Solomon.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Forget the High Interest Rates, It’s Getting Tougher to Even Get a Credit CardBusiness
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Campbell Soup to Acquire Rao’s Pasta Sauce Parent for $2.7 BillionBusiness
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Airlines Cancel More Than 1,300 Flights as Storms Slam East CoastBusiness
- Amazon, in ‘Last-Rite’ Meetings, Will Meet FTC Officials Eyeing Antitrust LawsuitBusiness
- Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max to Stream Sports, Plans to Charge Customers MoreBusiness
- A Swiftie Spent $1,400 on Eras Tour Tickets That Apparently Didn’t ExistEntertainment
- Pollo Tropical, Florida Chicken Chain, to Be Sold for $225 MillionBusiness
- Rudy Giuliani Lists Luxury Manhattan Apartment for $6.5 MillionBusiness
- X Will Allow Users to See Someone’s Most-Liked TweetsTech
- Zoom Is Using Your Personal Calls to Train its AIBusiness