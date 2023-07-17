Consumers may be feeling better about the economy, but professional investors are still expecting a recession, according to a survey released Monday by Goldman Sachs.

About two-thirds of the 900 institutional investors Goldman surveyed expect the U.S. economy to slide into a recession in the next 12 months.

This comes even as the economy continues to deliver an abundance of unexpectedly good news. Congress avoided a destructive fight over the debt ceiling, inflation is clearly moderating, the labor market remains strong, the economy is still growing and the S&P 500 is up more than 17% year-to-date.

“The biggest surprise is that investors have actually not bought into the soft-landing narrative but have merely pushed back their recession expectations by a few quarters,” says Goldman Sachs' Oscar Ostlund, global head of content strategy, market analytics and data science for Goldman's Marquee digital platform for institutional clients.

Market sentiment remains "deeply bearish," with only 25% those surveyed calling themselves bullish, and 59% saying they're bearish.

The S&P 500 has been hovering over 4,500 points, but 57% expect it to fall below 4,400 by year end and only 21% expect it to finish the year about 4,600. They're betting on bonds for returns, and they're betting against equities, the survey said.

Consumer sentiment, meanwhile, is soaring. Consumer sentiment jumped 13% in July, hitting a high not reached since September 2021. Another monthly survey, consumer confidence, is at its highest level since January 2022.

Though recession fears have eased this summer, institutional investors are hardly alone in their expectations for a downturn in the coming quarters. Staff at the Federal Reserve have forecast a mild recession beginning later this year.