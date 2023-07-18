Goldman Sachs Investors Brace for ‘Kitchen Sink’ Earnings Report

U.S. consumers came to the rescue last week. Resilient borrowers helped JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo beat analyst earnings forecasts against a decidedly uncertain macroeconomic backdrop.

Tomorrow, Goldman Sachs won’t be so lucky. The second-quarter numbers it posts before the markets open could well be the worst it's reported since going public in 1999.

The Wall Street powerhouse, known for investment banking and trading, is in the excruciating process of sharply curtailing its years-long, unsuccessful consumer banking foray that includes Marcus, the ballyhooed online consumer bank.

Investors have been bracing for a bad quarter. Goldman shares trailed the S&P 500 Index year to date through the second quarter, returning a negative 4.66% versus the benchmark's 15.91% gain. Rivals JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley returned a positive 10.11% and 2.13%, respectively, while the Invesco KBW Bank ETF, which tracks banks, returned a negative 18.96%.

Wall Street analysts expect Goldman to report major writedowns or big whack from losses related to the winding down of those efforts when it releases its second-quarter earnings Wednesday morning.

“Goldman walked away and in doing so will take sizable charges in the second quarter,” Richard Bove, chief financial strategist at Odeon Capital Group, wrote in a research note.

The hits would come at an exceedingly awkward time for CEO David Solomon, who has come under stinging criticism by current and former partners, as well as others, for his handling of the misbegotten consumer push, which began under his predecessor, Lloyd Blankfein.

“It’s obvious that there is a schism within the organization,” BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said in an interview on Fox Business last week. Fink’s firm is the third-largest holder of Goldman stock.

There have also been layoffs and a string of high-profile executive departures. And Goldman faces investigations into, among other things, its failed rescue of Silicon Valley Bank in March.

The consumer business — part of which falls under Goldman's “platform solutions” — ironically was meant to add stability to its sometimes volatile earnings stream and provide the bank with lower-cost capital to run its businesses. That didn’t happen because of revolving management, a questionable advertising strategy and COVID contributing to its troubles.

Goldman’s tortuous road to consumer banking began under Blankfein, who oversaw the 2016 launch of Marcus, which offered checking, high-yield savings accounts, loans and robo-advisors wrapped up in Goldman cachet to a well-heeled clientele.

“It underestimated the time and the cost it would take to build foundations in the business it entered,” wrote Bove.

In 2021, Goldman announced it was buying home lending platform GreenSky for $2.2 billion. It closed last year for $1.7 billion and is now up for sale. Goldman is poised to write down a large portion of the business as it seeks to unload it.

Potential buyers for GreenSky value it at just $300 million to $500 million, according to multiple reports, likely translating to a massive writedown on Goldman's income statement and balance sheet if and when that sale goes through.

Goldman has already realized some of the losses from shedding its unsuccessful foray into consumer lending.

In the first quarter, Goldman took a $470 million hit on the sale of a $1 billion tranche of personal loans from Marcus without disclosing the purchasers. It set aside $440 million in reserves to cover credit losses on those loans at the time.

In June, the firm sold a second $1 billion Marcus tranche to investment firm Varde Partners at a discount to book value for undisclosed terms. Investors will be watching to see how much that cost Goldman.

Goldman is looking to exit its partnership with Apple on its credit card product, Apple Card, and hopes to shift its obligation to American Express, The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month.

It’s unclear what writeoff Goldman would take on such a deal.

The wind-down is taking place with Goldman’s core businesses under some real pressure: the firm is suggesting that trading could be down 25% this year. Those dour prospects have prompted analysts to furiously reduce their second-quarter earnings estimates by more than 40%.

“There is a lot of capitulation,” says Kenneth Leon, director of equity research at financial analysis firm CFRA, which last week downgraded Goldman to hold from buy.

Analysts currently forecast earnings per share of $3.16, according to estimates compiled by FactSet.

Results, of course, will depend on just what writedowns and loss provisions Goldman reports tomorrow versus what it will write down in future quarters. Management has considerable discretion about when it records such charges, making forecasts dicey.

“Earnings will be bad, but they won’t be terrible,” said Bove in an interview.

Expediency suggests the bad news should be recorded all at once, partly to set up strong comparable earnings in future quarters. Says research director Leon: “If we were management, we would throw the kitchen sink into the second quarter."

Investors will also be looking for signs of a rebound, “greenshoots” in Wall Street’s current argot, in Goldman’s core investment banking business.

There is one business that might give Goldman shareholders a good surprise this quarter. Solomon has been vocal about his plan to lean into asset and wealth management as the new key driver of Goldman’s growth, and signs point to a strong quarter.

Goldman’s closest peer, Morgan Stanley, reported on Tuesday morning that its wealth management business saw inflows of $90 million for the second-quarter and a 16% rise in revenue to $6.66 billion over the same three months last year.

In the first quarter, Goldman’s global banking and markets division reported $8.44 billion in revenues, down 16% from the year-ago period as Federal Reserve tightening and the bear stock market slammed every division — from advisory to underwriting.

The second quarter is shaping up to be far better with all-important M&A advisory revenues nearly doubling from the first quarter according to Bove’s estimates.

Leon, who downgraded Goldman stock to a hold last week, acknowledges that the firm continues to execute well in its core businesses but is skeptical about the timing of a rebound.

“We are not likely to see a V-shaped recovery in the second half, particularly in investment banking,” he says.

Update: This article was updated to clarify that part of Goldman's consumer business falls under its platform solutions division and that Goldman announced its purchase of GreenSky in 2021.