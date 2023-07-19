Goldman Sachs’ retreat from consumer banking cost it a pretty penny in the second quarter, making the firm’s business look worse than it really is.

The investment bank juggernaut's profits were hit with a pair of big-whack charges that punished earnings, costing the company $3.95 per share in the three months ended June 30. Goldman earned $3.08 a share, missing Wall Street expectations of $3.16, according to data compiled by FactSet. Net income slid 58% to $1.22 billion from $2.93 billion during the same three months last year.

Revenue for the quarter also slid 8% to $10.9 billion, from $11.86 billion during the same quarter last year.

The firm booked impairment and other charges totaling a pre-tax loss of $677 million related to the firm’s GreenSky consumer lending business. Goldman bought GreenSky last year for $1.7 billion and has since been trying to unload it.

Goldman also booked a pre-tax loss of $1.15 billion on the intended sale of investments from its asset and wealth management division over the next three to five years.

The move is part of the firm’s transition to a less capital intensive business model — a key initiative under CEO David Solomon.

A small gain on the sale of the loan portfolio from its Marcus online consumer bank wasn't enough to offset the charges to Goldman's net earnings. The one-time items cost the company $1.37 billion altogether.

“This was obviously a tough quarter,” CEO David Solomon said in an analyst conference call this morning. “I feel very good about the strategic decisions we’ve made.”

The charges also hit Goldman’s annualized return on equity to the tune of 5.2%. Add that back to the firm’s reported ROE of 4% and the closely scrutinized measure of profitability increases to 9.2%.

That’s still not great and remains well below the the mid-teen ROE Solomon talks about for the firm’s businesses.

Some analysts had been expecting a “kitchen sink” quarter, with Goldman taking charges that could set the bank up for strong comparison’s going forward.

To be sure, results across almost all of its businesses were down. Global banking and markets revenues were $7.19 billion, down 14% from the year ago period, as market volatility and repeated rate hikes by the Federal Reserve took their toll on the business.

"Global Banking and Markets delivered solid returns in an environment with cyclically low activity levels," Solomon said.

Investment banking fees for the quarter tumbled to $1.43 billion from $1.8 billion in the same period last year.

Revenue for the firm's fixed income and commodities division fell 26% to $2.71 billion, as the equities division eked out a 1% increase, to $3 billion.

Asset and wealth management, which the firm has made a priority, was a bright spot. Assets under supervision grew to $2.71 trillion from $2.50 trillion a year ago.

Analysts have repeatedly cut their earnings per share estimates for Goldman Sachs this year. The reductions reflect concerns of the firm’s retreat from consumer banking and possible write downs as well as a lackluster investment banking environment.

Markets haven’t helped. Goldman itself has indicated it expects a 25% decline in its trading business for 2023.

In the earnings call, Solomon largely focused on what he views as an uptick last month in the moribund investment banking environment. The firm’s investment banking fees, at $1.43 billion in the quarter, were down 20% from the year earlier period.

“June was better,” he said. “There was an improvement in tone.” Solomon opined that could signal a return to a salutary “risk-on” trend.

“This is a cycle,” he said. “The other side of the cycle will look attractive.”

Year-to-date through June 30, Goldman Sachs returned a negative 4.66%.

That compares to positive returns of 2.13% for rival Morgan Stanley and 10.11% for JPMorgan Chase. Bank of America returned a negative 12.12% and the Invesco KBW Bank ETF negative 18.96%.

The S&P 500 Index returned 15.91% over that span.

Like its major bank rivals, Goldman Sachs sailed through the Federal Reserve’s stress tests last month, with capital levels well above mandated levels. And, like its competitors, Goldman said it plans to increase its dividend, in its case by 25 cents to $2.75 beginning in the third quarter.