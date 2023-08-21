Goldman Sachs Could Be in Trouble Again Over Its Malaysian Money Laundering Settlement - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Goldman Sachs Could Be in Trouble Again Over Its Malaysian Money Laundering Settlement

Malaysian's new prime minister is considering filing a fresh lawsuit against the investment bank

Published |Updated
Rocio Fabbro
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Goldman Sachs agreed to pay Malaysia $3.9 billion in July 2020 to settle a money laundering scheme involving its bankers, Malaysia’s new Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says it wasn’t enough.

In 2018, Malaysian prosecutors sued the investment bank, accusing bankers of helping to raise billions of dollars for 1Malaysia Development Berhad, known as 1MDB. The funds were part of an international money laundering scheme involving major financial institutions in the United States, Switzerland, Singapore, Luxembourg and others.

“We’ll have to reopen this negotiations with Goldman Sachs, because they were complicit to the crime,” Anwar, who was took office in November, said in an interview with CNBC’s Martin Soong, which will air later this week. “Unfortunately, they have not been too forthcoming. And we will therefore have no choice but to pursue this.”

Anwar added that he is considering taking more legal action against the New York-based banking giant.

The Goldman Sachs logo
Goldman Sachs agreed to settle with the Malaysian government for $3.9 billion in July 2020.Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

“Why must I punish the people of Malaysia by having to pay half the profits made by them? I just don’t say we should negotiate. It should return,” he said. “I’m not discounting the possibility of proceeding again, the issue [of] lawsuits.”

The U.S. Department of Justice repatriated a total of $1.2 billion in misappropriated funds to the Malaysian government as of August 2021. In January 2022, the Malaysian government also recovered $80 million from Netherlands-based accounting firm KPMG.

Read More

“However, the current balance of the Trust Account is sufficient to pay off only the principal amount of the bonds for 2022,” former Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Utama Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said in a statement at the time. “Once all the Trust Account funds are utilised, the government will continue to bear the obligation to pay the balance of 1MDB’s debts, whose issuance was backed by a government guarantee and letter of support.”

The initial settlement was agreed upon by then-Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. While Anwar said the recovery of 68% of the misappropriated funds was an “impressive feat,” he’s “not stopping at that.” 

“If the parties are unable to resolve this dispute, it would be settled by arbitration,” Goldman told CNBC.

According to Goldman’s second quarter earnings report, it must pay the Malaysian government at least $1.4 billion. It was also required to make a one-time interim payment of $250 million if the Malaysian government didn't receive $500 million from the bank by August 2022.

The two parties disagree, however, over whether Goldman paid the $500 million within that time frame.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.