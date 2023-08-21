Goldman Sachs Considers Selling Part of Its Wealth Management Business - The Messenger
Goldman Sachs Considers Selling Part of Its Wealth Management Business

The Wall Street bank is shifting focus back to its ultra-rich clients

Laura Bratton
Goldman CEO David Solomon has come under growing criticism, even within the company itself.Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Goldman Sachs is contemplating the sale of its Personal Financial Management unit, a small part of its wealth business, according to a statement from the bank provided to The Messenger.

The unit currently manages around $29 billion in assets, according to the latest numbers from Goldman. The business was acquired by Goldman four years ago from California-based United Capital for $750 million in an attempt to market its services to a wider base of high-net-worth individuals, not just the super rich.

“We are currently evaluating alternatives for that business as we determine where to invest our resources and where we see the greatest opportunity,” said its statement.

The move is part of the bank's shift to focus more on its mega-rich clients. Its private wealth management division serving 16,000 ultra-rich clients currently manages $1 trillion in assets. Its workplace financial planning unit, Ayco, serves 500 corporate clients, including more than half of Fortune 100 companies, according to a Goldman spokesperson

Goldman CEO David Solomon has come under growing pressure as the bank's financial performance sinks. The company last month reported a 58% decline in net earnings during the second quarter to $1.22 billion from $2.93 billion during the same period last year.

The bank's announcement comes on the heels of its decision to offload its Greensky fintech business, a platform for home improvement loans, according to press reports. Goldman had acquired the business in 2021 for $2.24 billion.

