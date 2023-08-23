Goldman Sachs Clamps Down on Employees Who Aren’t in the Office Five Days a Week - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Goldman Sachs Clamps Down on Employees Who Aren’t in the Office Five Days a Week

Canceling 'summer Fridays' doesn't sit well with rank-and-file employees

Published |Updated
Rocio Fabbro
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Goldman Sachs’s offices are reportedly “totally dead” on Fridays.Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Goldman Sachs is clamping down on employees who are flouting the company's return-to-work policy, requiring staff to show up in person five days a week.

The investment banking giant, which had nearly 49,000 employees in 2022, recently told employees that it will continue enforcing its return-to-work policy.

“While there is flexibility when needed, we are simply reminding our employees of our existing policy,” Jacqueline Arthur, Goldman’s human resources chief, told Bloomberg. “We have continued to encourage employees to work in the office five days a week.”

In reminding employees of its five day in-office work week, Goldman is hoping to bring people back to an office that was reportedly “totally dead” on Fridays, according to the New York Post.

The move comes as CEO David Solomon seeks to turn a new corner after a weak second quarter where profits slid 58% to $1.22 billion from $2.93 billion during the same three months last year.

The change isn't sitting well with employees, the Post said, citing anonymous sources.

“I think David’s really missing (another) trick if he thinks sending out that five-day note at this point will gain friends,” one employee told the Post, noting that doesn’t plan on adhering to the policy.

Read More

Staffers also told the Post that the new policy shouldn’t be such a high priority, given that worker morale is so low. And still others remarked that high attendance hasn’t benefited Goldman. 

Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and other major bank are closely monitoring attendance. The two big banks are requiring most employees to come to the office three days a week.

Citi reportedly told employees that compliance with the policies will be taken into account in performance reviews and pay packages.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.