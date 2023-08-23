Goldman Sachs Clamps Down on Employees Who Aren’t in the Office Five Days a Week

Goldman Sachs is clamping down on employees who are flouting the company's return-to-work policy, requiring staff to show up in person five days a week.
The investment banking giant, which had nearly 49,000 employees in 2022, recently told employees that it will continue enforcing its return-to-work policy.
“While there is flexibility when needed, we are simply reminding our employees of our existing policy,” Jacqueline Arthur, Goldman’s human resources chief, told Bloomberg. “We have continued to encourage employees to work in the office five days a week.”
In reminding employees of its five day in-office work week, Goldman is hoping to bring people back to an office that was reportedly “totally dead” on Fridays, according to the New York Post.
The move comes as CEO David Solomon seeks to turn a new corner after a weak second quarter where profits slid 58% to $1.22 billion from $2.93 billion during the same three months last year.
The change isn't sitting well with employees, the Post said, citing anonymous sources.
“I think David’s really missing (another) trick if he thinks sending out that five-day note at this point will gain friends,” one employee told the Post, noting that doesn’t plan on adhering to the policy.
Staffers also told the Post that the new policy shouldn’t be such a high priority, given that worker morale is so low. And still others remarked that high attendance hasn’t benefited Goldman.
Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and other major bank are closely monitoring attendance. The two big banks are requiring most employees to come to the office three days a week.
Citi reportedly told employees that compliance with the policies will be taken into account in performance reviews and pay packages.
