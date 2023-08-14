Goldman Predicts Fed Rate Cuts in the Second Quarter of 2024 - The Messenger
Business.
Goldman Predicts Fed Rate Cuts in the Second Quarter of 2024

Another interest rate hike this year is unlikely

Rocio Fabbro
The Federal Reserve’s rate hit a 22-year high of 5.25% to 5.5%.Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Goldman Sachs is expecting the Federal Reserve Bank to begin cutting interest rates in the second quarter of 2024. 

Goldman strategist David Mericle said the investment bank is forecasting that the Federal Open Market Committee will start lowering the funds rate in the second quarter, given projections that inflation will have fallen below 3% year-over-year and below 2.5% on a monthly basis.

“The motivation for cutting outside of a recession would be to normalize the funds rate from a restrictive level back toward neutral once inflation is closer to the target,” Mericle said.

Goldman has said another interest rate hike this year is unlikely. The FOMC is expected to pause increases next month, Bloomberg reported, citing a note written by economists dated Sunday.

Inflation came in slightly cooler than expected at 3.2% in the 12 months through July, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported last week.

The central bank's interest rate hit a 22-year high of 5.25% to 5.5% since it started its monetary policy tightening campaign in March 2022 to bring down inflation to its 2% target, raising rates 11 times.

The Producer Price Index rose a modest, although still higher-than-expected, 0.3% in July, according to Labor department data. However, consumer confidence remains high — a welcome sign that the Fed's rate hikes are having a tangible effect.

“We expect the funds rate to eventually stabilize at 3-3.25%,” Goldman economists wrote in the note.

